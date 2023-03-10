star



Tracy

2023-03-10T09:38:00+08:00

Actress Kim Sae-ron appeared in court a few days ago on suspicion of drunk driving, and was eventually fined 20 million (KRW, the same below) by the prosecution.

During the trial that day, Kim Sae-ron admitted all the suspicions. The defense lawyer revealed that she had been introspecting after the accident, and also experienced difficulties in life. She hoped that the court would be lenient and deal with it lightly. Kim Sae-ron said in an interview with the media after appearing in court that she is very sorry for the mistakes she made. She has sold the vehicle she was driving at the time of the accident and quit drinking. Now she is living a very difficult life as the head of the family and can only rely on part-time jobs The money earned maintains the family’s livelihood.

(Source: TV DAILY)

After the relevant news was exposed, it once again attracted the attention of netizens. Some netizens took out old videos to refute Kim Sae-ron’s so-called “life hardship”, saying, “Life is hard if you wash dishes in the back kitchen and deliver food non-stop. If you sell the car, you can live a good life.”

(Source: Screenshot of tvN “ON AND OFF”)

This is a clip of the 2020 tvN program “ON AND OFF”. Kim Sae-ron is driving a 50 million luxury car Mercedes on the road, showing off his “Young and rich” appearance. Her home is located in a compound community in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Her home has 40 pings, and the price of the 43 pings in the real estate is 2.3 billion.

Knowing that Kim Sae-ron was crying poor in the court trial, and watching the old videos, it aroused the dissatisfaction of the public. Everyone said: “I am a fool who sympathizes with her”, “So don’t sympathize with entertainers”, “It’s too bad to cry poor. Incredible.” etc.

