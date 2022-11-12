China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On November 10, according to Korean media reports, Kim Seolhyun, a member of the girl group AOA, had previously expired and will not renew her contract with her old club FNC, and is looking for a new agency. According to the media, Kim Seol-hyun recently signed an exclusive contract with IEUM Hashtag agency, and became the same family as Jun Ji-hyun, Seo Ji-hyun, and Kim So-hyun.

On the 10th, IEUM Hashtag said, “Kim Seolhyun has signed an exclusive contract with IEUM Hashtag.” “Kim Seolhyun not only has a charming appearance, but also has unlimited talent as an actor. We will fully support Kim Seolhyun’s career as an actor, and Kim Seolhyun will We will continue to carry out various activities, and I hope that everyone will give you a lot of care and support.”

Kim Seol-hyun started her career as an actor through the TV series “My Daughter Seo Young” in 2012, and then has a high degree of completion in many works such as “Murderer’s Shopping Catalog”, “Day and Night”, and “My Country”. His acting skills left a deep impression on the audience and won the love and support of the public. In addition to TV dramas, Kim Seol-hyun has also appeared in films such as “Anshi City”, “Memories of a Murderer”, and “Gangnam 1970”, and is actively developing actor activities.

In addition, the new drama “Don’t Want to Do Nothing” starring Kim Seolhyun and Im Siwan is confirmed to be broadcast on November 21.