Kim Taehyung JENNIE posts similar landscape photos

Kim Taehyung, JENNIE

Sina Entertainment News BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) and BLACKPINK member JENNIE’s social platforms appeared similar content, once again attracting attention to the scandal.

On September 6, Kim Taehyung uploaded the text and photo of “in NY” on Instagram. The photos include landscapes and selfies taken by V during his visit to New York, USA. The sunset photos uploaded by Jenny on the 31st of last month are similar to the scenery. The photos uploaded by the two were all taken from similar angles, causing scandals again.

Previously, Kim Taehyung recently went to New York to shoot a pictorial, and Jenny also attracted much attention because he took a plane to New York just one day short. After that, Jenny and Kim Taehyung arrived at Incheon Airport from New York on the 31st and September 1st respectively.

At the time, YG Entertainment stated, “BLACKPINK will have various busy schedules,” and euphemistically denied the suspicion of dating. However, the scandal between Kim Taehyung and Jenny has been leaking out recently because of couples taking photos one after another, and the heat has not gone out. Photos taken in the waiting room, in front of Kim Taehyung’s house, elevators, etc. came out one after another.

Kim Taehyung’s agency, HYBE, and Jenny’s agency, YG Entertainment, maintain the position that “it is difficult to confirm because it is an artist’s private life.”

