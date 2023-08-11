Kind – Close Encounters

A strange atmosphere accompanied the work on the now third album by the prominently cast Kind. One was still in the foothills of the pandemic and lockdowns, and the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine began. This in many ways difficult, downright crushing time was reflected in the recordings, riffs and lyrics. „Close Encounters“ Tries fresh approaches amidst the now proven mix of Stoner, Psych and Doom, and cranks the heaviness even further.

Songs like “Snag” literally explode out of the speakers and yet seem reserved. Kind don’t need high tempo, instead they groove in quickly and build up a massive wall of riffs. The stoner vibes have rarely been so catchy, almost pop. In contrast, “Power Grab” revs up a little before the chorus settles into thick, larger-than-life harmonies. But it can also be done quite differently, as the concluding “Pacino” quite impressively shows. What begins in a comparatively straightforward, rocking and oppressive manner reveals more and more originality. Certain herb elements, not least of which have an Elder influence, are becoming more prevalent. Especially the second half floats on cloud psych and can’t get out of your head.

The opening duo tries slightly different approaches. On the one hand, there is “Burn Scar”, the tricky prelude that struggles to find the right rhythm, bumps and yet clearly moves forward. Stoner Doom meets Prog concepts and rears up to the most massive sound walls – a simple and at the same time incredibly strong recipe, the vocal harmonies of which are catchier than ever. After that, “Favorite One” actually has what it takes to be a favourite, picking up the pace for long stretches and venturing into classic Doom spheres. Tasty melodies, an overflowing guitar solo and subtle, concentrated psych vibes in the finish provide the necessary spice.

No big revolution or upheaval, just ‘just’ more of everything: Kind throw off their last shackles on their third album and let themselves go. “Close Encounters” turns out to be significantly more massive and complex than its already exciting, sometimes unpredictable predecessors. Kraut and Prog vibes come out a bit stronger, subtle pop appeal mixes with the harmonies, even on a Doom level more happens. The quartet is stronger, more creative and more playful than ever – and that can certainly only have been the proverbial beginning.

