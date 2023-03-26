A few weeks before his coronation on May 6th, King Charles III. sleepless nights. According to nobility experts, the monarch should be paralyzed with fear – of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not innocent.

As the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles was prepared for his role as monarch from an early age. Now, after the death of the queen of the century, the long-term heir to the throne finally sits as King Charles III at the age of 74. on the throne. On May 6, 2023, Charles III. to be solemnly crownedbut the major royal event is said to give the monarch severe abdominal pain in advance and leave him paralyzed with fear.

King Charles III “Paralyzed by fear” according to Royals expert

Did King Charles III. Maybe stage fright or jitters about not being able to get the traditional coronation ceremony across the stage without making mistakes? One can only speculate, but what is certain is that another factor is giving the monarch sleepless nights, as nobility expert and author Tom Bower has pointed out. According to the author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, And The War Between The Windsors” in the British “Sun” it is – one already suspects it – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Charles III. plenty of food for thought.

PHOTOS: Prince Charles’s 10 most embarrassing photos Image: dpa

Also worth reading:Huge fun for the mini royals on Grandpa Charles’ big day

British monarch does not come to rest: Prince Harry lets Charles’ mind carousel go crazy

Charles III wrote the letters of invitation for his coronation. already sent, even with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the postman should have already delivered the letter from the palace – but the monarch is still waiting for an answer from his younger son. No wonder Charles’ thoughts are racing: will Prince Harry come to London with Meghan to attend the coronation, or will he stay in his adopted home of California to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday? And how will the event unfold should Harry decide to travel to Britain – will the Duke of Sussex command all the attention and King Charles III. maybe steal the show?

King Charles III could benefit from Prince Harry at the coronation – or be embarrassed to the core

There is no doubt that it is a tangible dilemma in which King Charles III. stuck, the whole world‘s attention will be focused on his coronation on May 6th – unpleasant diversionary maneuvers would not suit the king at all. “It would increase Charles’ standing if he took advantage of her popularity at the coronation,” Tom Bower said of Harry and Meghan. “But that benefit would be foregone if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex grabbed all the attention over the Coronation weekend.” Meghan and Harry have “constantly humiliated the king and the royal family” since the Megxit, Tom Bower continued, and King Charles III. failed to “suppress the abominable wickedness of the Sussexes”. One can only wish the monarch that no unwanted scandal spoils the mood on his coronation day…

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editorial team.

loc/news.de