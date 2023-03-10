Ideal to get in the mood for the Australians’ first visit to Vienna: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard gather up Live At Red Rocks ’22 all three performances from last year in the legendary amphitheater in the Colorado desert.

The all-encompassing one is a whopping 513 minutes or 86 songs long Live At Red Rocks ’22 with it. Which means, on the one hand, that you have to dig a little deeper into your pockets for the vinyl edition with its twelve records, and on the other hand that, with all love, you will probably only consume this overwhelming package selectively in the future: for around Eight and a half hours you have to find time sometimes.

The lust for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on the other hand, one hardly gets carried away by the concentrated charge: It’s also great fun in one piece, because the recording quality is just right, as with all of the band’s live albums, the group’s performance is once again top notch and literally overflowing with playfulness, plus enough variety and Dynamics are present in the setlists, so that there is hardly any boredom or signs of fatigue, even the few less favored numbers are so enthralling.

The fact that the three recordings (at least as long as you weren’t there and only judged the preserved audio material) apart from the impressively totaled playing time, at most lacked the iconic crowning glory, that really special something – means, you almost simply often “just” more, so much gets more of familiar things – while suggesting that the recordings would not have triggered quite such an exuberantly euphoric reaction in the fan base if they had been released separately, it certainly does not detract from the quality of , which can easily keep up with the quantity Live At Red Rocks ’22where the workaholics from Down Under show their best side and race from highlight to highlight.

That’s why a closer look at the three marathon performances can’t hurt.

The first performance on October 10th, 2022 includes 27 tracks and lasts 2 hours and 58 minutes. Between the frame with the particularly thrashy fast-paced Infest the Rats‘ Nest-Entrance via the almost unstoppable double Mars for the Rich and Hell as well as out the back etc Planet Brevolves (around the taped and saved for the recording of the premiere of Timeland in the middle of the set as a breather for the band) inside out, fake in ONE kurz Straws in the Wind and then launches a single impressive high phase, when the jazzy jamming snoozing at first The River himself short Crumbling Castle and Wow Wow incorporated, jitterily picking up speed, hectically driving back again into the grandiose Magma to transition and the mutation Rattlesnake like all overly long jam versions assimilated numerous other songs in order to find out about the overflowing flashes of genius Evil Death Roll as well as the funky Ice V to crown.

One day later, on October 11th, 2022, 31 songs over 2 hours and 53 minutes were on the program and even raised the level a little bit.

The very beginning is a wonderfully hasty one The Dripping Tap in an unprecedented rapidity as well as a malmending Gaia monumental, the poisonous that followed Predator X in association with the crazy free-spinning Organ Farmer but also iron everything away in a more compact way. After that, the psychedelic groove in the jam rock gets from to the epic party mood Boogieman Sam more space before celebrating Joey’s birthday and Nicolas Roderick Craig’s favorite song (Oddlife) as well as that of Lucas (this here too Head On/Pill squinting Sea of Trees – as a revealed fun fact, the original name of the band).

Hypertension between the sets, of course, remains for the preserve and the somewhat curious thesis takes a little breathlessness out of the flow as well Ambergristhat’s what the Murder of the Universe-Relay in between with support act Leah Senior as a guest (here comprehensively and the other two evenings sporadically stopping by and telling stories) all the more energetic. And the interpretation of Iron Lung is simply overwhelming, bursting with passion and intensely gripping.

The third and last set on November 2, 2022 marks the end of the tour at that time with 28 numbers 2 hours and 40 minutes – and that with a subjectively more ambivalent set list that has fewer proven hits than either expert material or curiosities. Sure but with Work This Time the band’s most soulful song (though less brilliant than captured in Bonnaroo) and Let Me Mend the Past (which the audience in Brisbane, for example, supported in a more atmospheric way), a jewel that could hardly be inferior to it.

Similarly great: Lava and Sadie Sorceress (with The Grim Reaper-Rap), Self-Immolate (inklusive Tribut an Zeppelins Moby Dick), the absolutely magnificent amalgam Her and I (Slow Jam 2) and the almost unstoppable Venusian 2 or an extra seductive one Minimum Brain Size.

The finale with the new one Alter Me / Beast-Carriage, on the other hand, seems almost redundant and Float Along – Fill Your Lungs just isn’t the most stunning version the band has shown of the number live. Not an issue, but: Even with a little draft is Live At Red Rocks ’22 namely probably the almost ultimate demonstration of power of this exceptional band.

Live At Red Rocks ’22 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

