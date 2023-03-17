The first Austrian guest performance by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard was only postponed from July 29, 2020 to August 7, 2022 and later by seven months (and also by the Arena-Open-air show in the gasometer elevated). Another quarter of an hour late really doesn’t matter anymore.

Before the Australians with a “Finally we are here!“ Enter the stage at 9.15 p.m., do it The Bitches their job – while there are still two queues of people queuing at the upper entrance to the gasometer – as support exceeds the manageable expectations and simply make a lot more fun live than on record. Just when The Panthersdeveloped into a joyfully sprawling jam and Tequila closes the sack crisply, the quartet, which has been expanded in terms of personnel, is well received on stage, even if almost 40 minutes ultimately represent enough of the largely instrumental warm-up programme.

Setlist:

Good to Go!

Lindsay Goes to Mykonos

?

The Link Is About to Die

Trapdoor

?

Try the Circle!

Lane (Fresh Start)

The Panthers

Tequila

Completely different King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizardwho, with a nine-hour live album in the direct rear-view mirror, could have played on forever even after two hours of demonstrations of power: Such an unbelievably rousing amusement and joy of playing, as this band unleashes from the first second, and even without a pause for breath they merge seamlessly into one another relays of overly long songs fly by in a frenzy, actually represents the technical performance benchmark for the current rock’n’roll circus and raises the question of whether the Australians could currently be the best live band on the planet, at least with the euphoria of the moment actually only one answer too.



It starts in front of the stage Rattlesnake away like nothing, there is a lot of movement in the wildly acting audience: soaking wet and sweaty people and a lonely plastic crocodile crowd surfing in the really uncomfortably full, bestially hot gasometer (oh, how nice this show would be as Been open air in a thousand times better arena!), which surprisingly delivers the sound technically (apart from a bass that is a bit too quiet) as convincing as seldom. (And the fact that the security guards keep handing out water to the exhausted and tireless audience is a very nice touch!)

The absolute party excess, which smoothly jumps over its energetic sparks, is only a little clouded by a few youngsters in the pit who acted too aggressively and the really absurd number of cups thrown towards the stage. And if you’re in a hurry to get out of the location after the concert, you’ll have to plan in plenty of time for it.

Otherwise, however, the following applies: live is hardly more keen than on this concert evening.



In addition, the set list is not flawless, but over long stretches it is strong.

The slide out Oddlife, Pleura and a metallically expansive and exciting new material teasing Gaia-Monument (which almost outweighs Crazy Monsters not to be served that evening) takes no prisoners at the beginning before the I’m in Your Mind Fuzz-Riege wonderfully ironed (although other tour stops without this focus subjectively had the even hotter set lists), especially because the Kraut-Elektro-Riege up to glorious Grim Reaper-Rap (with Ambrose Kenny-Smith before Clarinet-Stu) is woven in homogeneously and the final third with The Dripping Tap, Magma, Muddy Water and The River (and Iron Lung– coronation) is absolute cream.

Above all, however, is the larger than life, in its “sexy“ Emotionality unmatched Work This Time with its epic solo finale and a Joey Walker at his best: goosebumps! Only with the extra long trip Shanghai the band fritters away the momentum a bit and takes the pressure off the evening. But that’s just a small flaw: all the waiting time (in which the band released a whopping 8 studio albums and 15 live records, by the way) was definitely worth it, the first concert of King Gizzard in Austria – around thirteen years after the founding of the group – is a little rock revelation.



Setlist:

Rattlesnake

Oddlife

Pleura

Gaia

I’m in Your Mind

I’m Not in Your Mind

Cellophane

I’m in Your Mind Fuzz

The Grim Reaper

Shanghai

Work This Time

The Dripping Tap

Magma

Muddy Water

The River

similar posts

Print article