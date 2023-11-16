King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – The Silver Cord

by Oliver on November 16, 2023 in Album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are once again reinventing themselves not only stylistically but also conceptually: The Silver Cord is a psychedelic electro-dance double album – consistently distilled short formats on the one hand and sprawling extended jam sessions on the other.

„I love Donna Summer’s records with Giorgio Moroder, and I’d never listen to the short versions now — I’m one of those people who wants to hear the whole thing. We’re testing the boundaries of people’s attention spans when it comes to listening to music, perhaps—but I’m heavily interested in destroying such concepts.says Stu, positioned The Gizz but actually between the extremes.

Because the respective versions achieved a blatant playing time imbalance of 28 to 88 minutes The Silver Cord There is no necessarily a golden ratio: what on the one hand feels like hasty teasers of songs that have been thought through or short outlines of catchy ideas, on the other sometimes seems like an often meandering failure to find the point.

That means: a middle ground would have been good for the material itself.

But be that as it may: Even in their 25th attempt, the impulsive Australians haven’t managed to produce a weak album, despite an over-the-top ambition that slightly unhinges the end product.

This time, a spontaneous purchase by Michael Cavanagh determined the sound and direction of the record, which ranges from electropop to drum’n’base, was built practically solely on lofi electric drums and an army of synthesizers, but only in the more detailed jams (and in case of doubt also slightly surpassing the “normal” versions, with cleaner transitions) make it clear why the band chose the work as a yang to the Ying PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation wants to be understood.

Theia With its outrageously penetrating hook, it wanders between psychedelic as an instant catchy tune Animal Collective and Butterfly 3000 (and appears in the fraying extended version Motor Spirit leaning largely instrumentally into a casual lounge dream of a naturalistic space station complete with techno trance hammering in soft focus), the title track remains mystical despite generous vocal effects, modeling dehumanized spheres including a soft dreamy 80s bridge and pumping finish (where the squeaking helium robots join in). appear more graceful, dance with stoic concentration to oriental house textures).

Set On the other hand, the distilled version as a Euro trash rap club (which otherwise only claps the android party even more long to the 90s serotonin) works excellently and pointedly, Chang’e (as a relative weak point of the record), on the other hand, after its long space tension build-up, it pulsates too briefly on the dance floor as progressive acid – the good-humored rollercoaster ride simply takes you more smoothly as a peacefully resolved rainbow course chase.

The final trio Gilgamesh (a subcutaneously grooving overtone of hip hop excess that is related to Crazy Monster in the compact format, but also underlines that the group’s rap passages are better than ever here), the four-to-the-floor appearance Swan Song and the spherical hallucinogen Extinction However, it then becomes clear that the balance is not completely ideal, because the extended mixes, with a few empty meters, merge into a truly disembodied, transcending rush and also provide the hard catharsis instead of the unspectacular ending.

That The Silver Cord Either way, it’s more of an atmospheric, probably polarizing, but definitely exciting and interesting niche album from the brave ones King Gizzard-Discography represents, fits. The fact that the successor to the record has already been announced and the standard version has also secretly been given three additional hidden tracks.

