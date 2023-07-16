King Midas of tennis: luxury brands fight over Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon champion

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who At just 20 years old, he was crowned champion of the Wimbledon tournament (United Kingdom) by beating the Serbian Novak Djokovich in an electrifying finale, He has already accumulated a fortune of 14 million dollars Because of his work both on the court and because of his high-level contracts, he is becoming one of the most coveted athletes by the world‘s great brands, reaching the podium now occupied by Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

the young prodigy already signed multi-million dollar global contracts with Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein y BMW. In addition, it has contracts with the luxury watch brand Rolex and is the face of the Spanish food brand The hole and the suntan lotion company Isdin. And the number of million-dollar contracts is increasing rapidly as his tennis career becomes more successful.

Alcaraz, who is harvesting fans during the Wimbledon championships, United Kingdom, recently appeared in Calvin Klein underwear ads modeling their productsa few weeks after Louis Vuitton will win the race Gucci y Armani to hire him as their ambassador. His contract with Nike, according to experts, exceeded seven figures.

The Spanish promise has more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram, where he usually appears posing with BMW and combining sportswear with haute couture. “I really want to know more about it and be more into fashion. I think it’s a very interesting world and it excites me,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

“I started to wear a suit more often, and I really like to wear it on occasions when I need it, adding a fresh or modern touch, but without taking away from the elegance of the garment. “I like that it hugs your body, that it’s tight instead of loose,” she recounted.

Tennis, a passion that was born in his native Murcia

Born on May 5, 2003, Alcaraz’s story is closely related to the Real Sociedad Club de Campo in El Palmar, a town of 20,000 inhabitants in Murcia, where his father, Carlos, a former tennis player, has run the tennis school for three years. decades. The club and its dozen tennis courts were the second home of the Alcaraz family.who lives a few minutes away by car.

Since he was four years old, and had the strength to wield a racket, “Carlitos” spent hours balling against a wall or playing with friends without his parents knowing how to get him off the track. His father, who became number 42 in Spain, managed to get his four children to also practice tennis, including the little one, Jaime, 11 years old. “My father played very well, everyone who faced him says so, but he didn’t have the opportunity to grow”Alcaraz explained.

“If you put a video as a child you will see that he plays like he does now,” said Kiko Navarro, the coach who directed him between the ages of 9 and 17. “He was a technical prodigy, in this sense his evolution has not been spectacular… The forehand, the dropshot or the volley are innate, he also did the dropshots as a child. The service has improved and the backhand cost him a little. Punctually, although it was only a few days, we thought about changing him to one hand… his evolution has been physical: We were afraid that he would remain small but he has gained a good height and is like a beast “.

“I knew that because of his way of being and his tennis he was going to reach people, even more than Rafa, who is more serious. Carlitos transmits more joy. In the many hours we spend in the car or on the plane, he always He gave talks so that he would continue to have his feet on the ground. And I feel very proud. He knows where he comes from, his origins and who his people are. It is not easy to become a world star so quickly, “said Navarro.

Carlitos’ training was supervised by his father with intelligence and discretion as the diamond began to attract attention: at the age of 13 he was already the best in his category in Spain and was beginning to be known on international circuits. Two years later, when he had already been recruited by Albert Molina, an agent of the multinational IMG, his parents accepted that he enter the academy of former tennis player Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Moved 120 kilometers from his family, Molina established the link between Alcaraz and Ferrero, a former world number one and Roland Garros champion (2003) who ruled out offers to train other promises, excited about the budding talent, humility and effort capacity of the teenager Alcaraz.

Under Ferrero’s wing, his tennis and physical development took off and soon came the training sessions with great figures and the first contracts for brands like Nike or Rolex. For the tennis player, Ferrero is much more than a coach. In addition to their professional bond, in which they work hand in hand on the golf course and in the gym, both maintain a close personal relationship and play golf together to relax.

On the ATP circuit, Alcaraz, then number 406, celebrated his first victory at the age of 16 beating his compatriot Albert Ramos, number 41, in 2020 in Rio de Janeiro. The following year he inaugurated his success list in Umag (Croatia) and began to discover the challenges of advancing in the Grand Slams. At the 2021 US Open, Alcaraz eliminated candidate Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic match and reached the quarterfinals.

The explosion came in 2022. In February he was the youngest to win an ATP 500 category tournament, again in Rio and in March he received Nadal’s blessing before the two met at the Indian Wells Masters 1000, where the master beat the disciple. Between April and May he won his first two Masters 1000s in Miami and Madrid, where he defeated Nadal and Djokovic.

Although Alcaraz grew up vibrating with Nadal’s successes, and absorbed his grit and connection with the public, experts agree that his style of play is more similar to that of Roger Federer. Alcaraz’s tennis is offensive, electric and with an unusual confidence in the most difficult shots, the “magic” as he calls them, which generate a special magnetism with the stands.

Although he played several marathon matches to win the US Open, at Wimbledon he lost just two sets to reach the dream final against Novak Djokovic. Before the Serb, Alcaraz prevailed 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 in 4 hours and 42 minutes to add his sixth title of 2023 and the most important of them, surpassing the Masters 1000 in Madrid, where he was proclaimed winner for the second consecutive year.

Beyond his talent on the track, Alcaraz stands out for his good character and his almost eternal smile. He conveys how much he enjoys what he does. “When I was younger I was a completely different person. I sure didn’t have as much fun as I do now. I was always angry, throwing the racket, complaining a lot,” he recounted. “He has learned to calm me down, to control my emotions. And to love playing tennis, to have a lot of fun on the court,” he says.

Alcaraz today became the eighth man able to win at Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same yearsomething that only Boris Becker, Jimmy Connors, Lleyton Hewitt, John McEnroe, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Pete Sampras achieved before.

