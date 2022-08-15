Bobby Hill, the popular character of the American animation “King Of The Hill”, officially landed at L12, Langham Place, Hong Kong.

Bobby Hill is one of the main characters in “King Of The Hill”, the only son in the family, whose story development always revolves around his daily life. Due to the rich painting style of “King Of The Hill” and the rich expressions of Bobby Hill, related memes have been sent on the Internet in recent years, especially an image of Bobby Hill meditating in the room is the most interesting, catching up with the famous “” Buddhism” topic.

Thanks to the popularity of meme images in recent years, this animation, which was born in 1997 and its character Bobby Hill, has been able to regain popularity. This limited-time store will highly restore the scenes in the play, including Bobby Hill’s room and the corridor of the American junior high school campus. There is also a 1:1 size model of Bobby meditating in the room, which can be used by fans who like him to take pictures. In addition, there are also many Bobby Hill peripheral products this time, including stationery, clothing and two vinyl dolls, which are particularly interesting with the well-known Bobby Hill expression elements.

“King Of The Hill” limited edition store

From now until September 10, 2022

Limited store at L12, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mongkok, Hong Kong