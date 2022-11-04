[Epoch Times, November 04, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) It was only announced on the 1st of this month that Takizawa Hideaki resigned as the president of Johnnys’ ISLAND and resigned from Johnnys’ ISLAND, Johnnys’ Office late at night on the 4th It was also announced that three members of the five-member group King & Prince, Hirano Shiyao, Kishi Yuta, and Jinguji Yuta, will withdraw from the group in May next year, and only Nagase Ren and Takahashi Kaito will remain in Johnny.

On the evening of the 4th, Johnny’s Office issued an announcement without warning, announcing that King & Prince will end the five-person group activities on May 22, 2023, and Hirano Ziyao and Jinguji Yuta will be on May 22, 2023. Exiting King & Prince and leaving Johnny & Associates, Yuta Kishi will leave the company in the fall of 2023. To this end, King & Prince will act in the form of Ran Nagase and Kaito Takahashi from May 23, 2023.

The announcement stated that because the company wanted fans to simply enjoy the “King & Prince ARENA TOUR 2022 ~Made in~” tour that has ended, it decided to announce this after the tour, but in fact, since last year, five The members and staff discussed King & Prince’s future activities and their respective lives. During this process, they noticed that the members had differences in overseas activities and the direction they wanted to go, so they decided to respect their lives. On the 22nd, the group activities of five people ended.

Johnny’s also stated at the end of the announcement why it chose to announce the matter late at night. The announcement reads: “For this report, I chose to inform you at a very late time like 11:00 pm today, and sincerely apologize to everyone. I should have informed you at the normal time on November 5th tomorrow, but it is being prepared. During the process, the company realized that there may be a possibility of information leakage due to (some people) speculation, and temporarily decided to advance the announcement time.”

The announcement also stated that, considering the broadcast time of the program starring King & Prince, the company finally decided to announce the matter at 11:00 p.m. on the 4th. I hope everyone understands that the company chose to announce this news late at night in order to inform fans King & Prince as soon as possible. What Prince members and the company want to convey.

And Johnny’s Office also released the information of King & Prince. Hirano Ziyao, Kishi Yuta, Jingu Temple Yuta, Nagase Ren and Takahashi Kaito jointly stated that it was a bitter decision for King & Prince to end the five-person activities, and they felt sorry for the sudden notification to fans and related people. terribly sorry.

The members stated that King & Prince has gone through good and bad things since their CD debut on May 23, 2018, but they have been able to support each other because of their fans who are always cheering for them.

The article reads: “However, since last year, members have more time to talk about future activities in detail. When they sincerely discuss group activities and personal lives, they find that even though they value the same things, they still have a lot to do with each other. The idea of ​​overseas activities and the direction they want to go are not the same. After many conversations after that, all members found a consensus on ‘respect each other’s life’, and at the same time, I hope that fans can simply enjoy the concert, so I decided to perform on tour. I’ll let everyone know when it’s over.”

At the end of the article, the five members said: “Fans, I am very sorry for reporting this unexpectedly. On May 22, 2023, Yuta Kishi, Shiyao Hirano, and Yuta Jinguji will withdraw from King & Prince. From today onwards, King & Prince will act as Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi. Please continue to support King & Prince and Yuta Kishi, Shiyao Hirano and Yuta Jinguji who are on their own path.”

