Born with the carré, Kinloch now boasts a precious collection of accessories, rigorously made in Como, and capsule collections of silk and cotton shirts handmade in Naples. The brand was born from the meeting of Davide Mongelli, majority shareholder, with the designer Francesco Fantoccoli and has developed a marked creativity that shapes unique patterns. «The idea was born from the desire to create silk scarves and accessories – they say -, made with the world of Como craftsmanship (to which Francesco Fantoccoli’s family belongs, ed), developing patterns around the theme of travel every season ».

Francesco Fantoccoli and Davide Mongelli

The inspirations for the motifs of the prints start from a destination, which is declined in detail, from the characters to the architecture of the individual cities, up to the typical foods. Kinloch collections have ranged over time from India to Cuba, from Hawaii to Italy, last summer with Sicily. We travel in the city of London, from Buckingham Palace to Tower Bridge, among the colors of the double-decker buses and the uniform of the royal guards, to then move on to tropical fruits, cigars and the bright colors that outline Cuba. As well as to Marrakech the drawings retrace the sunny streets of the city and the shadow of the domestic walls, echoing the song of the muezzin and the shouting of the alleys.

For the brand, the first market is Japan, «where most of the products sold are cotton pochettes/handkerchiefs, as well as 70×70 scarves, together with silk triangles for the neck, especially for him – says Mongelli -. In Europe, scarves of all sizes and silk shirts are attracting a lot of interest together with ties to tie around the neck. Also in Europe there was a good response for wool and cashmere scarves, and a new entry, silk flannel».

Last year over 15,000 pieces were created, in two collections, fall-winter and spring-summer, in addition to collaborations for customized collections, currently no more than two a year. For 2023, the forecast is for strong growth, “we aim to double the number of pieces”, they say. The turnover in 2022 was around 350 thousand euros, the forecast for this year is to grow by at least 30%.

«We have one article in particular, the “handkerchiefs”, as they are called in Japan, a sort of 50 x 50 cm bandana. An article that has gained a lot of ground in the country, it is also used as a gift when one goes acquaintances, the equivalent of our bottle of wine – says Mongelli -. This product is made of cotton, but for us it is essential because it has given us the opportunity to pave the way for the other items we sell as well. It does not have a high impact on turnover, but it is worth a lot in terms of production numbers».