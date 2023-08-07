Kipling Collaborates with Beloved Cartoon Character Miffy to Launch Co-Branded Bag Series

Kipling Collaborates with Miffy for New Co-Branded Bag Series

Belgian bag brand Kipling has teamed up with the beloved cartoon character Miffy to launch the Kipling X Miffy co-branded series of bags. This partnership marks the first collaboration between the two iconic brands, and the series was romantically launched on August 7th in celebration of the Qixi Festival.

Miffy, a classic cartoon character created by Dick Bruner in the 1950s, has captured the hearts of thousands of people with its simple lines and bright colors. The character’s relaxed, lively, and highly recognizable image aligns perfectly with the brand concept advocated by Kipling. Both brands encourage individuals to explore life’s possibilities with a positive, optimistic, and relaxed attitude.

The joint series features a range of bags, including the tote bag ART M and the mobile phone bag AFIA, the backpack DELIA MINI, and the messenger bag ABANU. Each bag combines Miffy’s cute and interesting image with Kipling’s signature designs, using light materials and eye-catching colors to bring a sense of lightness, relaxation, liveliness, and joy to the collection.

The color palette of the bags is inspired by the navy blue of the night sky and the vibrant orange of Miffy’s dress, adding a touch of playfulness to the designs. The bags are crafted from Kipling’s original crepe nylon fabric and feature Miffy embroidery printing and colorful linings for added detail and a sense of design.

One of the highlights of the series is the two-in-one combination of the tote bag ART M and the mobile phone bag AFIA. The tote bag ART M offers a large capacity and multi-layer design, while the mobile phone bag AFIA sports a silver-toned design with a cute and lively orange Miffy silhouette. Whether used individually or together, this combination is a must-have for any occasion.

Other bags in the series include the backpack DELIA MINI, which features a rounded and soft outline and a simple navy blue color, and the messenger bag ABANU, which offers a stylish and simple silhouette with compartments for easy organization. The series also introduces three new bag types – the shoulder bag NELLA, the handbag MERITA, and the messenger bag MAY – each adding more layers to the overall look.

Kipling and Miffy’s collaboration aims to bring love to life in an optimistic, pure, lively, and lovely way. Their joint effort presents the perfect opportunity to celebrate the sweet moments of Chinese Valentine’s Day.

About Kipling:

Kipling began its success story in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, with high-quality nylon bags. The brand focuses on creating casual yet thoughtful designs that inspire change and encourage individuals to “Live Light.” Kipling’s products represent a positive attitude towards life, a relaxed perspective, a free soul, and inclusiveness. Today, Kipling’s famous bags and accessories are sold worldwide in retail stores, specialty stores, and online.

About Miffy:

Miffy is a classic and tender cartoon character created by Dick Bruner in the 1950s. The character’s simplicity, innocence, and determination have made her beloved by fans worldwide. Miffy’s positive attitude and readiness for new experiences make her an ideal partner for Kipling’s optimistic brand belief.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

