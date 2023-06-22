Kirchnerism gave Scioli the guarantees so that he can compete in the PASO

The majority parties of Union for the Fatherland they decided this wednesday “facilitate endorsements” to presidential candidate Daniel Scioli so that he can compete in the PASO on August 13, after the former motorboater submitted a brief to the Buenos Aires Province and Party Electoral Board to challenge the internal regulations promoted by Máximo Kirchner.

“In the framework of the permanent dialogue between the representatives of the six majority parties of Unión por la Patria (Justicialista Party, Renewal Front, Grande Front, Kolina, Party for Victory and New Encounter), It was decided to provide guarantees to Daniel Scioli’s sector so that he can present his presidential candidacy“, they indicated in a statement.

In the letter, they detailed that the decision was made because “Daniel Scioli and Alberto Ángel Fernández could not gather the guarantees necessary to support the presidential candidacy” of the ambassador in Brazil.

In this context, the president of the Buenos Aires Justicialista Party, maximum kirchneragreed with the leaders Mario Secco, Carlos Castagnetto, Martín Sabbatella, Rubén Eslaiman and Diana Conti “to provide said sector with the guarantees required by current regulations to present the different candidacies.”

However, the decision is far from representing an absolute truce since in the same document they highlighted that “it is extremely strange that someone who aspires to lead the destiny of the country has not obtained the necessary endorsements to go to elections.”

Not satisfied with the above, they added that “it is even more strange that, even having provided these guarantees -without which he could not compete-, Daniel Scioli and Alberto Ángel Fernández have prosecuted the regulation that they voluntarily signed“.

“The judicialization of politics” continues the statement of Peronism, “not only hinders the electoral process in a context of growing conflict, but is absolutely functional to the political and economic sectors that have always violated the rights of Argentine men and women“.

Scioli’s claim before the Electoral Board

The presidential candidate of Union for the Fatherland, Daniel Sciolipresented a document before the Electoral Board of the front to challenge the internal regulations promoted by Máximo Kirchner.

As they consider in sciolismo, the agreed bases do not respect the representation of minorities.

The ambassador in Brazil affirms that Kirchnerism acted without consensus on its partwith the aim of annulling their participation in the internal ones.

The sector led by Scioli, whose owner is the Minister of Security, Hannibal Fernandezfirst made a presentation before the PJ Electoral Board and then before the Buenos Aires Electoral Board.

The presentation was made by the representatives of the internal current “United we will succeed”, Víctor Hortel and Javier García, “to challenge the constitutive act of the transitory alliance Unión por la Patria for provincial positions”.

For Sciolismo, the distribution of positions for provincial deputies and senators and councilors “violates the right to representation of minorities enshrined in the Constitution of the province of Buenos Aires and in the National Constitution.”

The regulation says that seventh or eighth place and twelve or thirteenth place will be awarded to the minority, which they consider unconstitutional.

The sector led by the vice president Cristina Kirchner assured that the floor for those on the losing list to enter it was going to be 30%, in seventh or eighth place.

Meanwhile, in sciolismo they assured that the agreement they had reached was for the floor to be 30% but that the first to enter be on the fourth step.

The presentation added one more focus of tension to the dispute between the sector headed by the ambassador in Brazil and Kirchnerismthree days after the presentation of lists, when it is not yet known who will be the presidential candidate of that space.

