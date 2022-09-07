Home Entertainment KITH Officially Releases 2022 Fall Collection Lookbook
After the launch of Vans Vault and Birkenstock’s joint name, KITH officially released the 2022 autumn series Lookbook.

KITH’s special guest comedy “Seinfeld” creator/actor Jerry Seinfeld appeared in Lookbook, and was shot by well-known photographer Mark Seliger. KITH Fall 2022 continues to bring the brand’s new clothing and accessories, as well as the brand’s ongoing Classics Program™. In addition, KITH also released a series of collaborative projects to enrich the lineup this season, such as the capsule series developed in cooperation with Russell Athletic for Queens College, Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY).

The KITH 2022 fall collection will be launched on the brand’s online store on September 9, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

