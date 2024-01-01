KITH Tokyo Launches New “KITH for BUAISOU Aizome” Series

KITH Tokyo has officially launched the new “KITH for BUAISOU Aizome” series, featuring Aizome Vintage Tee, Aizome Vintage Long Tee, Aizome Williams III Hoodies, and other apparel. BUAISOU, founded in 2015, is well-known for traditional Japanese indigo dyeing. The indigo tone in this series is made from fermented dyes, wood ash, bran, and shellfish ash, and is fermented for 365 days to ensure color fastness.

The Aizome Vintage Tee is adorned with the word “KITH” printed with a tie-dye pattern on the back, while the Aizome Vintage Long Tee features mini KITH words on the chest and a mesh pattern on the back. The Aizome Williams III Hoodies are embroidered with the KITH Logo, adding to the completeness of the entire series.

The “KITH for BUAISOU Aizome” series is set to be released by lottery at KITH Tokyo on January 2. Those interested in the collection may visit the brand’s official website for more detailed release information.

