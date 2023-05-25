Kitx 2023 spring and summer series, burning hot flames, simple and eternal theme_dress_element_color

Original title: Kitx 2023 spring and summer series, the burning of blazing flames, simple and eternal theme

In Kitx 2023 spring and summer series, some flame shapes are added to these elegant skirts, adding some fiery and burning vision;

Interpret the eternal theme with simple styles, and the simple temperament will also add more fashion and temperament to shirts, suits, skirts and other styles;

The two colors of black and white on the skirt have a more vivid sense of color impact. In the contrast of colors, these patterns are not very regular. Relatively speaking, the patterns are more regular, simple and fashionable, and there are more Multi-pattern vitality;

In the combination of these elements such as the V-shaped collar, there is also a sense of modification of the face shape;

On black-and-white clothing, the appearance of irregular skirt shapes and pleated decorations will enrich the design of the clothing;

There are also the combination of dropped shoulder elements, etc., which will make the patterned skirt a little more soft and daily temperament;

【Blue and white pattern】 The color matching between the blue color of the clothing and the white color, the bright matching of the two colors, and some fresh and elegant temperament in the contrasting colors; In the color matching of these patterns, the impact is not too strong, and there are some light-color transitions, which make the colors softer; [V-neck waist dress] Dresses mainly in solid colors, casual and lazy with dropped shoulders, and neat lines of V-shaped collars, in the fusion of design details such as waist belts and irregular skirts, more details are created. The sense of design adds a lot of fashion style to the skirt; 【White Dress】 Dresses mainly in pure white color, feeling the simplicity and elegance of the color; There are also slit sleeves, exposed waist shape, slit hem, etc., which bring a lot of design details to these pure white clothes; [Pure white dress with folds] On these white dresses, the light and thin fabrics droop naturally, adding a lot of drape and fold elements; In these skirts, there are also some spliced ​​ruffles and the lightness of light fabrics, etc., which bring more temperament to the holy white; [tube top dress] These tube top dresses have irregular shapes at the neckline, which brings more shapes and soft fashion of curves; The slim silhouette of the skirt adds softness to the waist, while the silhouette of the skirt adds contrast and impact; [black and white color matching] On white-dominated clothing, a small amount of black and other colors appear, bringing a contrast between black and white, which is more classic and simple; There are also some shirt elements, lines, etc., which add some design details to the white skirt; [White skirt and pleated elements] The pure white color is simple and elegant on the clothing, and the elegant skirts also have textured fabrics, three-dimensional folds, hollow designs, etc., which add some characteristics to white; [White suit elements] The tops of these suit elements are in the style of suits, which bring some smart and neat temperament; The stitching and collocation of denim fabrics also have more visual stimulation in the impact, adding more casual fashion to these capable denim; 【casual style】 Simple clothing has more casual styles in the style of daily life, and in the decoration of patterns and other decorations, the color contrast adds a lot of vitality brought by the patterns; In the collocation, even in the collocation of the same color, there is more overall sense; [Waist design sense] The position of the waist is combined with elements such as laces, and there are more soft lines of self-cultivation and waistline, which also focuses a lot of attention on the waist position; there are also some distinctive slit sleeves, etc., and solid-color clothing will also Have more sense of design; In the clothing of the Kitx 2023 spring and summer series, in the collocation of different colors, there are more pattern patterns, and there are also designs such as slit hem, characteristic sleeves, irregular hem, and three-dimensional effect of fold elements. Theme, brought burning enthusiasm; Alright, now that this is the end of this topic, I hope you will like this content.

