KK’S PRIEST

The Sinner Rides Again

(Heavy Metal)

Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 29.09.2023

Legendary ex-JUDAS PRIEST guitarist KK Downing and his former bandmate Tim “Ripper” Owens join forces in KK’s PRIEST

A short intro, drum rolls, sharp guitars and a blood-curdling scream – this is how KK’S PRIEST’s second studio album “The Sinner Rides Again” begins.

And the first minute already promises a steel thunderstorm of quality class 1A and the listener is not really disappointed in the next 40 minutes (except for two downsides, which I will talk about later). “Strike of The Viper” and “Hymn 66” show that KK Downing can still write steel-hard riffs in 2023 and twelve years after his departure from JUDAS PRIEST. The first single release “One More Shot To Glory” brought joy to the eyes of the fans in advance and left the fan base eagerly waiting. A song that will definitely be celebrated at concerts until the bitter end. In my opinion, the title track is rather the boring sheep on the album, whereas the last three tracks in the new work really clear your ear canals as promised from the beginning. KK Downing recently released the following statement:

“We have a lot of great people like. Lemmy & Dio lost. But this unique style of music must be preserved for as long as possible and I feel within myself that I can continue to play an important role, as I always have, in defending metal as we all know and love it.”

He definitely took his role seriously and the defense of our beloved genre was once again successfully carried out.

And yet two points make this actually great album mad for me:

1. On the one hand, it’s the attitude towards his ex-band JUDAS PRIEST. You left the band because you couldn’t seem to work with your colleagues and management anymore. But everyone knows in which band you have rightly earned your laurels, you don’t always have to rub it in our faces with either the band name (which I still consider to be the most unimaginative and almost ridiculous) or the use of words like “Sentinel”, “Sinner” or “Defender” in almost every other song or title. I can also understand that you were offended that you weren’t asked if you wanted to get back in after Glenn Tipton’s health-related retirement. But you left the band and as far as we know, not on good terms. So deal with it, do your thing and finally leave the old stories behind you.

The second and much bigger drawback on the new album is singer Tim “Ripper” Owens. Owens, who, as is well known, operated the microphone instead of Rob Halford in JUDAS PRIEST from 96 to 2003 (I now claim that Owens acts as a singer in KK’s PRIEST is another act of defiance from Downing) strains my ear canals enormously on “The Return Of The Sinner”. The echo/reverb-backed and pitched scream that you can hear at the beginning of the opening track seems to occur 200 times in every song. This annoys me so much after the third track that it’s a challenge for me personally to listen to the album in one go. Basically, the entire vocal performance seems very strained and I find it to be an annoying constant hooting.

Unfortunately the singing destroys this actually wonderful heavy metal storm for me and that’s why I can only give it an 8 rating.

Tracklist „The Sinner Rides Again“:

01 Sons Of The Sentinel

02 Strike Of The Viper

03 Reap The Whirlwind

04 One More Shot At Glory

05 Hymn 66

06 The Sinner Rides Again

07 Keeper Of The Graves

08 Pledge Your Souls

09 Wash Away Your Sins

Total playing time: 40:34

Band-Links:

