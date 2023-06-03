KLANGfestival 2023 – IN~DELAY / IN~VERZUG – mica

On June 30th and July 1st, 2023, the KLANGfestival invites you to rediscover the old indoor pool in Gallneukirchen with a fascinating mixture of unique sounds, performances, installations and surprises. Already in the previous year, the visitors got a foretaste of the extraordinary atmosphere of this special event location.

Old indoor pool in a new guise

The festival team, in close cooperation with the Festival of Regions and to the Cultural pool Gusental developed an innovative-experimental program. The musical journey moves free of genre boundaries and offers an exciting Mixture of pop culture and sound experiments.

International performance artists will delight the audience with their rousing performances. In addition, visitors can explore interactive sound and video installations and let themselves be inspired by the Old indoor pool be inspired by the visuals produced. The 15th edition of the SOUND festivals promises to be an incomparable highlight.

Thomas Auer, Festivalleitung des SOUND festivalsemphasizes: “We are proud to be able to present the 15th edition of the KLANGfestival in the old indoor pool. From the former entrance area, the old changing rooms, the drained showers to the two swimming pools – the charm of the old indoor pool can really be felt at this year’s KLANGfestival.”

tickets for that SOUND Festival 2023 are available via KUPFticket.com and can be purchased via the official festival website. Visitors should hurry as demand is high.

Leitmotif: IN~DELAY / IN~VERZUG

Under the slogan IN~DELAY this year, contemporary artistic examinations of the burning questions of our time will take place.

IN~DELAY occurs, for example, as a critical description of the state of affairs when it comes to climate policy measures that, according to science, are still not sufficiently implemented. We are in default as a company. Politics is under pressure. Sit-ins indicate that they interrupt the monotonous flow of the streets and delay climate-damaging travel by car.

IN~DELAY also functions as a democratic moment, for example when it comes to the alternative use of empty buildings. So-called postponed planning is a method that can be used to increase participation in the discourse on the subsequent use of public spaces: decisions that have not yet been made should be postponed if possible. More time means more information means a better basis for decision-making?

IN~DELAY but also refers to various methods of acoustic delay effects (delay, hall, echo, reverb). The acoustics are again a special challenge in the old indoor swimming pool in Gallneukirchen. The adaptation of the empty building requires, among other things, an examination of the flutter echo, a sound phenomenon that is caused by reflection in the room and by delay effects.

IN~DELAYa little late (but not too late), that pulls SOUND festival into the public building that has been closed since 2013. After a first interlude at SOUND Festival 2022 the former swimming pool becomes the resonance space for Sound ~ Art ~ Surprises for the first time

International program

The program of SOUND festivals offers a varied experience on both days. On Friday, June 30, the festival begins at 6:00 p.m. with the festival opening anGie seah (SG) feat. Theater Malaria from Gallneukirchen (AT) and offers a diverse musical line-up with international artists such as Dr. Truna (ES), Xenofox (OF), The Zew (AT), Puke Puddle (AT), Malibu (FR), Lydia Haider (AT) and MARAws (AT). On Saturday, July 1st, the program starts at 4:00 p.m. at the campsite with a performance by Isa Schieche(AT). Im Old indoor pool then find performances by IN THE HILLS, THE CITIES (AT), Tony Renaissance – Snake Boots (AT), Maria W. Horn (SE), Amelie Nilles (FR), Bo Ningen (UK/JP) and Mursal (AT/OFF) instead.

The program is accompanied by further installations of Peter Kozek (AT) and Florian Goeschke(AT), the new SOUNDzinesurprises from Tangible Music Lab (Art University Linz), Live-Visuals von Svitlana Zhytnia (UA), one KANGgame and a 3D sound system from OTTOsonics (AT). Further information about the artists, the exact program and all the highlights of the festival can be found on the website www.klangfestival.at.