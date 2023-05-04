KLANGZEIT Festival 2023 – Edition Spring – mica

This year’s spring edition of the Klangzeit Festival (May 27th and 28th, 2023) has the motto “MICS – Music in the Countryside continued” and will take place in Zminj/ Istria/ Croatia in cooperation with Mani doo.

“MICS – Music in the Countryside continued” is an ongoing project in the Alps-Adriatic region to strengthen the “music ecosystem” in rural peripheries from Klanghaus Untergreith (AT) in collaboration with Union Mink Tolmin (SI) and Mani doo (HR).

The term “music ecosystem” describes every aspect of music in society and affects composers, Musicians and different music genres alike. Most notably, it also relates to music listeners and the role music plays in people’s lives, how music can enhance and strengthen the socio-cultural landscape.

The work of the organizers in the cultural field is of course aimed at the needs of artists and cultural workers, but they are also convinced that art and culture reflect the broader needs of society.

MICS continued conveys the radiance and joy of music to new and existing audiences and reaches minorities and rural residents, to introduce them to the world of contemporary music. Sharpened through the contact between artists and audience MICS continued the awareness of the importance of music. conveyed through music MICS continued socio-cultural cooperation across borders.

Communicated in an artistic network in the Alps-Adriatic region by maintaining the coherent value of music in society within the framework of an ongoing intercultural dialogue MICS continued the value of European cultural diversity and commonalities shared in a creative exchange. The audience is involved in this organic, dynamic process.

With MICS continued want to support and communicate justice and resilience in music and culture across borders.

Line up:

Berangere Maximin (FR)

Zahra Mani (AT/UK)

Werner Kodytek (AT)

Balázs Pandi (HU)

Mia Zabelka (AT)

Mani/ Pandi/ Zabelka Trio (AT/UK/HU)

Paul Jonas Kinnunen (FI)

DJ S. Putnik (AT)

Schormani (HR)

Festivalort

Mani doo

Hrelji 45

52341 Zminj/ Istria (HR)

The festival is supported by the Department 9 Culture, Europe, Sport – Land Styria, dem Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport – Art and Culture Section and the Alps-Adriatic Alliance.

MICS was from MusicAIRE – an innovative recovery for Europea cultural project as part of the initiative Creative Europe Music Moves Europe – co-funded. MusicAIRE will from European Music Council and the Portuguese organization INOVA+ operated, dedicated to culture, innovation, education and communication strategies. MICS is within the scope of MusicAIRE completed. MICS continued is now the continuation/extension of the project.

++++

Links:

Klanghaus Untergreith

Klanghaus Untergreith (Facebook)