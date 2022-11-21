“knight”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, Kevin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Baotong starred in the new film “Knight” released an official trailer, focusing on the St. George Knight (also The Extraordinary Life of Black Mozart will be released in North America on April 7 next year.

Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Westworld) directs, also stars Alex FitzAllen, Minnie Driver, Jim Hay, Stephanie Robinson (Fargo) “Atlanta”) wrote the screenplay.

St. George was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French planter. As a world-famous fencer and famous violin composer, he rose to incredible heights in French society in the 18th century. Vanette (Queen of Louis XVI of France) has a sudden downfall after falling out with her court.

