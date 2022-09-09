Home Entertainment “Knives Out 2” first exposure Chinese word preview to see how detectives solve the mystery – Movie – cnBeta.COM
by admin
The sequel to Douban’s 8.1-point suspense inference film “Knives Out” is here! Director and screenwriter Ryan Johnson is back! Daniel Craig reprises his role as Detective Blanco! Edward Norton, Janelle Monnaie, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madeleine Klein, Kate Hudson, Dave Beatty Star, Ethan Hawke and other all-star cast!

It tells the story of Detective Blanco who travels to Greece to battle wits and bravery against a group of suspects with distinct personalities and solve twisted and bizarre mysteries. World premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10, and Netflix on December 23!

“Knives Out 2” Chinese word trailer:

The murderer will always show his feet, open his eyes to find clues! The story follows tech billionaire Miles Brown (Edward Norton), who invites some of his best friends to his private Greek island for vacation, only to lose their lives there! This paradise turned out not as beautiful as imagined. After the murder case, when will the great detective Blanco (Daniel Craig) not get out at this time?Let’s see how he solves the mysteries

Video screenshot:

