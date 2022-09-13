Original title: “Knives Out 2” received 9 points of praise from IGN

“Knives Out 2” was lifted by media word-of-mouth, and the work received a 9-point high rating from IGN.

IGN says Knives Out 2 is a bigger, bolder, funnier and angrier sequel, improving on almost every level of the previous game. Director Rian Johnson’s script is impeccable, targeting the absurdity and stupidity of the one percent, while delivering a hilarious murder mystery on the most luxurious private island owned by a non-Bond villain.

MTC currently has an average score of 82 points

Among the many reviews, Screen International’s Wendy Ide called Knives Out 2 “a very enjoyable film, at least as interesting as the first.”

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter’s John DeFore said the film “offers more action, more delicious retribution, bolder design, and some truly surprising cameos.”

There were also reviews that specifically praised director and screenwriter Ryan Johnson, with Slash Film’s Chris Evangelista saying “Ryan Johnson outdid himself with Glass Onion” and Collider’s Ross Bonaime saying “Watching Johnson play real in this mode” It’s fun.”

Knives Out 2 is directed by former director Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig and Edward Norton. The film, about a billionaire who dies unexpectedly while on vacation with his family and friends on a private island, will hit Netflix on December 23!

