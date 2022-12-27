Home Entertainment “Knives Out 2” released a new poster and an important prop Mona Lisa debut Knives Out 2_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
"Knives Out 2" released a new poster and an important prop Mona Lisa debut

"Knives Out 2" released a new poster and an important prop Mona Lisa debut
“Knives Out 2”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on December 28th, according to foreign media reports, the suspenseful murder film “Knives Out 2” released a new poster. What happened to the broken Mona Lisa? The film will be released on Netflix on December 23.

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Blanco, this time will solve “Murder on the Beach”, Rian Johnson continues to direct & write, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Katherine Hahn , Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Madeleine Klein, Jessica Henwick and other new members starred.

Titled The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel, which sees Benoit Blanco head to Greece to solve a murder mystery at sea, follows tech billionaire Miles Brown (Norton) as he invites some of his closest friends to his Vacation on a private Greek island, but soon discovers that not everything is perfect in paradise. When a homicide occurs, who better to peel off the layers of conspiracy than Blanco?

“Knives Out” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, etc. It tells the story of a well-known crime novelist who died strangely after his 85th birthday, and the great detective Blanc enters the family to investigate the mysterious death case.

