Entertainment

2022-08-30 10:49
2022-08-30 10:49
Original title: The sequel to the popular crime suspense film “Knives Out 2” exposed new stills, Edward Norton and other new actors to be exposed

Edward Norton, Batista “The Beast”

Sohu Entertainment News The sequel to the popular crime suspense film “Knives Out 2” released new stills, and the new cast members such as Edward Norton, “The Beast” Batista and Kate Hudson were exposed.

Kate Hudson

The story of “Knives Out 2” takes place in Greece, and the protagonists will travel to Greece to solve a murder mystery at sea. Directed by former director Ryan Johnson, “007” Daniel Craig returns to play Detective Benoit, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monnaie, Katherine Hahn, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke and Jessica Henwick co-star. It will be available on Netflix on December 23.

