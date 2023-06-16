Knocked Loose – Upon Loss Singles

Under the banner Upon Loss Singles release the outstandingly unmistakable Metalcore border crossers Knocked Loose with Deep in the Willow and Everything is Quiet Now finally two new songs.

Frontman Bryan Gallis, in his capacity as co-director of the double video, explains how important the band also is to the visual expansion, correspondence processing and implementation of the material: “Deep in the Willow’ and ‘Everything is Quiet Now’ are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extremey Some elements come and go, but those will never change. After ‘A Tear in the Fabric of Life’ we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward – which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn’t be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we’ve admired for a while. And the songs wouldn’t be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process.“

Away from that are the two Upon Loss Singles after a break of around one and a half years, simply an unbelievably strong response from Knocked Loosewhich to a certain extent manage the balancing act, the progressive evolutions of A Tear in the Fabric of Life EP from 2021, as well as building a hard-hitting bridge to the band’s more old-school roots.

Bursting out of an ambient veil of noise (which will also serve as a Red Hering feint shortly before the end). Deep in the Willow typically starts, tries all levels of difficulty for a few seconds and then sprints galloping with a stoic death edge to the first beatdown demolition, wonderfully heavy and brutal. Grindy atonal bandages with math chicanery happen where Hale and Calderon or Hale and Garris in doubles roar – and even the heralded twist of the wrecking ball behind the facade of the atmosphere clamp takes no prisoners: “Knocked Loose, Motherfucker!“, an announcement! In short: Deep in the Willow is an instant signature smasher.

Everything is Quiet Now is perhaps still more impressive, starts straight and direct, but quickly escalates into raging inferno chaos, inhales voice samples, additional percussion density and an epic implied construction over the pit, before the Gothic, thoughtful melancholy spreads over the stoic riff salvos, she ultimately takes over and the steady evolution of Knocked Loose once again emphasizes.

Ergo: Are the two (apparently standing alone, physically limited) Upon Loss Singles an indicator of the quality of the successor to A Different Shade of Blue (2019), seat belts no longer help.

