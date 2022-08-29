On August 22, Sony Music Entertainment Japan (SMEJ) is currently working on two major virtual talent projects – one of which is being called “the largest virtual human development and management project in history”.

SMEJ recently launched a global talent audition that puts real-life creators in virtual roles through the Tokyo-based Project Prism, described in a press release as members of the “Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) family of virtual talent brands.”

On Project Prism’s website, it’s referred to as a “multinational VTuber agency from the future.” According to SMEJ, the Prism initiative will be backed by Sony Music’s industry-leading expertise in talent management, voice-over, music production, event production and digital technologies to break down the boundaries of the virtual talent space and identify industry growth opportunities.

Scheduled for release in January 2021, officially launched in January 2021, 12 titles are currently underway. Pengin, Naki Kamizuki, Sara Nagare and Non Anon.

· On August 23, the music sharing platform Audiomack launched a new Premiere Access feature, giving some fans of the artist early access to music that has not yet been officially released.

Musicians can opt for the feature when uploading their productions to Audiomack, while choosing the duration of the window during which these superfan groups are granted access to the music, giving fans early access to unreleased music through Premiere Access.

Musicians must participate in Audiomack’s Monetization Program (AMP) to be eligible to experience the “Premiere Access” feature.

Fans who want to unlock this access must become “Supporters” for the artist. “Supporters,” a feature that Audiomack launched late last year with partners like Warner Music Group, allows fans on the platform to directly support the songs and albums of their favorite artists.

>> Republic Records launches child and family services division

· On August 23, Republic Records, a record company under Universal Music Group, established a children and family services division to expand into the home entertainment field.

The new division will be led by Bree Bowles, who will also serve as Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for Republic Records. According to a statement released, Republic said it will soon announce major releases and partnerships for the division.

>> East Goes Global launches new distribution division

· On August 23, American entertainment company East Goes Global launched a new distribution division to distribute music from Western musicians to Chinese DSP companies.

The news follows last week’s announcement that East Goes Global had closed a $1 million seed round. The company said the company is currently valued at $10 million.

As part of this new expansion, East Goes Global said it will provide music to China‘s largest platforms, including TME’s QQ Music and Kugou Music, as well as NetEase Cloud Music, among others. As part of the new release, East Goes Global has also partnered with Acrylic Label, an instrumental-focused label.

>> “Stone Project” fourth season works collection is online

· On August 23, the fourth season of the “Stone Project”, an annual support program for original musicians initiated by NetEase Cloud Music, officially launched “Undefined Boundaries”.

This compilation contains 11 groups of musicians who emerged from the fourth season of “Project Stone”. They crossed the definition of style and reconstructed the romance on their own, providing music fans with 11 romantic fusion sounds that break the imagination.

These eleven groups of young musicians have different growth backgrounds and different musical styles, but this time they all presented outstanding works with distinctive features and unforgettable ones. These include: After Time Runs Out, Flower Wall, Brownie, SHarK, Manling, Endlesswhite, I’ll call u., Sea Tail, Kraken, Yuan Jingxiang, and YU.

>> Sony Selected Hi-Res Music Launches DXD Streaming Music Service

On August 23, Sony Selected Hi-Res Music announced that it was the first to launch a DXD streaming music service that supports online listening of music up to 384kHz / 24bit. Sony said that DXD (Digital eXtreme Definition) technology further improves the sampling accuracy of sound signals, and the amount of music information is larger, making the sound heard by listeners more realistic and the user experience more immersive.

>> iHeartMedia launches “iHeartLand” and will host Charlie Puth concert

· On August 24, ABC iHeartMedia launched the virtual space “iHeartLand” in Epic Games’ popular game Fortnite (Fortnite). The company describes the virtual space as “a state-of-the-art, always-on entertainment space where music and gaming collide.”

“iHeartLand” was developed by Atlas Creative, a game developer focused on Fortnite Island development, the company said. When iHeartLand launches, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth will host virtual concerts in it. According to iHeartMedia, this is Charlie Puth’s “first concert in a virtual world“; the virtual show will take place at iHeartLand’s “State Farm Park” on September 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

Over the next year, State Farm Park in iHeartLand will host 20 major events in music and podcasting, including a “unique musician fan experience” that can be unlocked through the game, iHeartMedia said.

Charlie Puth will hold an album release party after the concert, where he will perform his upcoming album “CHARLIE”.

>> SM Entertainment expands to Saudi Arabia, develops the Middle East market

· On August 24, South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment expanded into Saudi Arabia, and the company’s chief producer Lee Soo Man signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia (MISA) , to enter the local market.

The signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of SM Entertainment in Seoul, South Korea. Sung-Su Lee, CEO of SM, Kyung Jin Han, head of SM SEA and MENA branches, and Fahad Al-Naeem, Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, attended the ceremony.

Through this cooperation, SM said that it will actively discover and cultivate local musicians, actively promote S-Pop (Saudi pop music), and also plan to establish “a metaverse platform for sharing Korean and Saudi culture”. At the same time, SM is also planning to open a music venue on the Red Sea coast, saying it will “be able to hold music festivals all year round” and will also plan to create a variety of content and products.

>> Francisco Partner may acquire Kobalt Music Group

· August 25 news, American technology investment company Francisco Partners is currently in advanced negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Kobalt Music Group, and may sign an agreement in the next week or two.

Francisco Partners acquired a majority stake in music creation platform Native Instruments earlier this year for an undisclosed fee. Since its inception, Francisco Partners, with offices in San Francisco, London and New York, has raised more than $24 billion in committed capital and invested in more than 300 technology companies.

According to filings at Companies House in the United Kingdom, Kobalt Music Group’s total revenue, excluding asset management fees, for fiscal 2021 (the 12 months ended June 2021) was $519.4 million. Compared with $465.9 million in the same period last year, an increase of 11%.

>> QQ Music 11.9 new version is online

On August 25th, the new version of QQ Music 11.9.0 was officially launched, with functions such as adaptive loudness, vinyl player style, and music index list. At the same time, the “smart score” function has been upgraded, making it more intimate to read scores on a large screen. , intelligent piano score, guitar score, ukulele score and other musical instruments are optional.

The most notable upgrade in the new version is the industry-first “Loudness Adaptive” feature, which dynamically adjusts the loudness of a song based on the human auditory perception characteristics, thereby adjusting the loudness of the music so that fans can always maintain A gentle and natural listening experience, this is another new feature that improves the user’s sense of continuous playback since the launch of the “Volume Balance” function in the previous version. Users can customize it on the “Settings” page.

>> Deezer is testing health apps

On August 25th, music streaming company Deezer is testing its own health app, called Zen by Deezer, which is scheduled to launch in early 2023.

Deezer said the app will feature music and sounds, yoga instruction, breathing exercises, meditation and more. The app is currently only available for IOS and Belgian users, with plans to develop an Android version in the near future.

When Deezer’s Zen is rolled out more widely, the app will enter a field dominated by meditation apps like Calm and Headspace.

Deezer said it “is also developing several other applications to further expand its diversified product portfolio and drive more sales opportunities.”

>> Universal Music Copyright Group China Company Signed with NCR Nomadic City Label

· On August 26, Universal Music Publishing Group (Universal Music Publishing Group) China announced that it signed a copyright agency agreement with the music label “NCR Nomad City Records” (NCR Nomad City Records), which belongs to the well-known singer, actor and new independent musician Guo Caijie. , will act as the agent for the lyrics and music copyrights of all future works of the label in the world.

NCR Nomadic City Label was established in 2020 by Guo Caijie, electronic nomadic musician Idel and text and visual creative worker Wang Jiaqi. “Vol.13-1986 Counting Sheep” is the album debut of NCR Nomadic Urban Electronic Music Label. NCR Nomadic City uses the basis of traditional folk music to blend and change with various modern musical instruments and electronic synthesizers to create a mysterious and romantic music style.

The NCR Nomadic City label has accumulated a number of albums and released vinyl records, and continues to carry out the “Nomadic Other Cities” theme tour and “WWW.come Whenever You Are in the Desert” global musicians online creation plan.

>> The sixth chapter of Hatsune Miku’s “ListenING” music project – “The Sheep Dance” will be launched soon

It was reported on August 26 that the sixth chapter of Hatsune Miku’s “ListenING” music project planned by the music creator service – “Dancing the Sheep” will be launched in the near future. A Duo cooperated with the virtual musician Hatsune Miku for the first time. The sexy and charming The sound line collided with experimental electronics, and re-interpreted this unique national style song “Dancing of Sheep and Sheep”.

Musician A Duo once again invited 3ASiC, a powerful electronic music producer with both technical and artistic aesthetics, to arrange and produce. 3ASiC skillfully integrates national musical instruments, original ecological sampling, and ASMR to create a very distinctive popular dance song “Dancing of Sheep and Sheep”.

The original song “Meh” of “Yang Yang Dancing” was written and composed by A Duo. This time, the re-arranged “Dancing of Sheep and Sheep” incorporates more ethnic and natural sensory elements, and is jointly performed by Hatsune Miku. A Duo’s sexy and charming voice, and Hatsune Miku’s dynamic tone, complement each other, giving the song a fuller soul.

>> iFLYTEK launches its first virtual singer Luya

· On August 26th, iFLYTEK launched its first virtual singer Luya. As the first virtual singer of iFLYTEK, the birth of Luya is closely linked with AI technology. Its sweet timbre is created by AI. This technology can be based on image setting and technical experience, through deconstructing the human voice to create a different image. The highly integrated exclusive timbre makes the character’s voice more expressive and unique. In addition to professional skills, as a singer, Luya also hopes to bring vitality and happiness to people through music.

>> Blockchain music platform Opulous launches music copyright acquisition fund

On August 26, according to reports, the blockchain music platform Opulous announced the launch of the first music copyright acquisition business “Opulous Royalty Vault” and launched a new token OVAULT to acquire music copyrights that generate “sustainable income”.

These music libraries will be added to the “Opulous Copyright Library” and minted into OVAULT Tokens. Investors in music copyrights can buy OVAULT and then pledge these tokens to receive “Daily Rewards”.

Opulous founder and CEO Lee Parsons said that the OVAULT project has spent millions of dollars acquiring the rights to the music library, and although no artist information was disclosed, it is reported that there are Grammy nominees among them.

>> Apple launches musician service app

· On August 26, Apple quietly launched an app called “Platoon for Artists”.

Platoon is a London-born distribution and creative services company founded in 2016 by music industry veteran Denzyl Feigelson and LoveFilm co-founder Saul Klein, and acquired by Apple in 2018.

Platoon is known for unearthing a number of early artists in the UK and US, such as Billie Eilish, who went on to become global stars.

The invite-only app’s introduction on the App Store reads: “Managing your artist career has never been easier. Platoon for Artists is your home base for managing content, streaming, revenue, and more.” An Artist-Centric Mobile One-Stop Shop”.

>> Deezer loses 300,000 paying subscribers in H1 2022, but revenue grows 9.9%

On August 25, streaming platform Deezer lost 300,000 paying subscribers in the first half of the year after failing to attract and retain users outside its home market of France.

Deezer’s recent Euronext listing was lukewarm, with its total users falling 2.9% to 9.4 million at the end of June from 9.7 million a year earlier.

According to Deezer’s first earnings report since going public in July, a 10.7% increase in its French user base offset an 18.1% decline in its user base in the rest of the world. Outside of its home market, Deezer’s user base shrank as it significantly reduced spending in non-core markets. The company exited the Russian market at the end of the first quarter, resulting in the loss of just 104,000 paying subscribers.

“The B2C (business-to-customer) user base has grown steadily in France and declined in the rest of the world,” Deezer said, in line with the company’s new strategy. The new strategy refers to the company’s increased focus on selected key markets as Deezer seeks to direct its efforts to attractive large markets through a partner-first model.

Deezer’s overall first-half sales rose 9.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2022 to 219 million euros, despite a decline in its user base outside of France. Deezer’s revenue outside France rose 8.1% year-on-year to 87 million euros from 76.6 million euros last year, faster than the 11.1% year-on-year increase in France during the same period.

Global direct B2C revenue increased by 10.8% year-on-year (constant currency) to EUR 155 million as B2C ARPU (average monthly revenue per user) rose from EUR 3.40 to EUR 3.90.

>> U.S. music and songwriting rights business to generate $4.7 billion in revenue in 2021

On August 26, according to the National Music Publishers’ Association, the U.S. music copyright business generated $4.7 billion in revenue in 2021, an increase from $4.08 billion in 2020 less than $700 million.

Growth in the U.S. music rights business in 2021 will be insignificant compared to the boom in the recording industry in the same year.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed in March that total U.S. recording industry revenue will reach $9.8 billion in 2021. The $9.8 billion in 2021 is an increase of $1.8 billion year-over-year compared to the $8.0 billion in revenue in 2020.

>> Three Six Zero acquires shares in management company FORWARD MOTION ARTISTS

· On August 25, global artist agency Three Six Zero has entered into a partnership with Forward Motion Artists, an agency run by Jazz Spinder.

Forward Motion, based in Los Angeles, London and Ibiza, has now joined Three Six Zero’s “expanding global management and entertainment partnership business“. As part of the deal, Three Six Zero has acquired a stake in Forward Motion Artists.

>> BLACKPINK’s “PinkVenom” MV has reached 90.4 million views in 24 hours

On August 23, the music video of BLACKPINK’s 2nd full-length debut song “Pink Venom” broke the world record for female artists in the number of views on YouTube within 24 hours.

According to official statistics published by YouTube, BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” MV was released on the 19th, and the hit rate was about 90.4 million in one day, surpassing BLACKPINK’s hit “How You Like That” MV (86.3 million). “Pink Venom” successfully exceeded 100 million views in 29 hours and 35 minutes, and the MV has been ranked the top of YouTube’s most viewed videos for 4 consecutive days.

The release of BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” also helped the group cement its position as the most-subscribed official artist channel in YouTube history, surpassing BTS’s official YouTube channel, BangtanTV, as well as Justin Bieber, Marshmello, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande , Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Katy Perry.

>> Rights to Reinvent Statues in partnership with Mercedes-Benz

· On August 24th, at the launch conference of the new EQE, the right band who reshaped the statue re-interpreted the classic track “AT MOST HERE”, presenting a avant-garde and unique performance to the audience. This is also the first collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and a Chinese indie band.

This cooperation reshapes the adaptation and interpretation of the song “AT MOST HERE” based on the new EQE product concept “This is for all the senses”, which is agile and pioneering, perfectly sublimating the theme of the conference. It is worth mentioning that the film of this online conference was directed by well-known artist Liu Di, and the art director was remodeled by Tian Curry, an artist who had collaborated before, realizing a powerful combination of music, art and brand.

>>Coldplay announces 2023 European and UK tour dates and sells 1.4 million tickets

On August 25, Coldplay newly announced 2023 European and UK tour dates and sold 1.4 million tickets, making it one of the biggest tours ever. Among them, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have very high demand for tickets, and additional games have been added to meet the demand.

· On August 26, the campus club competition program “Boiled Campus” produced by Tencent Video will be launched soon. It will gather 20 dance clubs from different colleges and universities to compete for the title of “strongest club” in the next two months.

Central University of Finance and Economics Bankers Crew, Macau University of Science and Technology Instinct Dance Troupe, Fudan University Student Dance Troupe, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences HD CREW, Minzu University of China 56 ORCA CREW, Communication University of China Password Street Dance Club, Pu’er College Cheerleading Team will all be in the program Deduce a bloody confrontation of youthful publicity.

Cai Xukun served as the “Boiling Producer”, and Rainie Yang, Tan Jianci, and Meng Jia served as the “Boiling Instructors” to jointly help the club to better develop its strengths. They will also be involved in stage creation, working with students to complete works.

On August 24th, CJ ENM, the official unit of the Korean Music Festival MAMA Awards (Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS), officially announced that this year’s awards ceremony will also be held on November 29th and 30th at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The influence of K-POP has expanded from Asia to the world, so the original name of Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS was rebranded and changed to “MAMA AWARDS”.

>> “Little Honghua Public Welfare Concert” “Unexpected Song · Patrol Public Welfare Concert” is about to open

· On August 26, it was reported that Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Tencent Public Welfare jointly created a special music public welfare plan – “Little Red Flower Public Welfare Concert” “Unexpected Songs – Patrol Public Welfare Concert” is about to start. Guests participating in this concert include Chen Chusheng, Lu Rover, Su Xing AllenSu, Zhang Yuan Bird, and the concert will be held at 19:30 on September 2.

It was reported on August 27 that due to the notification from the epidemic prevention department, close contacts were found in the local epidemic investigation and requested to suspend gathering activities. Therefore, the Anaya Shrimp Music Festival, which was to be held on August 28, was announced to be suspended.

· On August 23, Wang Lixin released a new single “Just Good”, which was written and composed by Wang Lixin and released by Heavy Rain Culture.

· On August 24th, Wang Yuan released a new single “Tianliang Chasing the Sun Together”. The single was written by Wang Yuan and Zhong Wanyun, composed by Zhong Wanyun, and released by Beijing Times Fengjun.

· On August 24th, Huang Xiaoyun released a new single “A Journey Through the Sea”. The single was composed by Walter Ivaner and composed by JKL x Goldpig and released by Sony Music.

· On August 24, Yu Kewei released a new album “Dear Life” with a total of 13 songs, released by Huayan International Music.

· On August 24, Su Xing AllenSu released a new single “Daily Life of an Old Singer”. The single was written and composed by Su Xing AllenSu and released by Xinglun Culture.

· On August 25th, A Si released a new single “Unsweet Love Song”. The single was written and composed by Wang Sulong, and was released invisible by Elephant.

· On August 25th, DJ Khaled released a new album “GOD DID” with a total of 18 songs, released by Sony Music.

· On August 25th, Vinida Weng released a new EP “Zhou I Got All I Need”, which consists of 2 songs and was released by IRISchengdu.

· On August 26th, TWICE released a new EP “BETWEEN 1&2”, with a total of 7 EPs, issued by JYP.

· On August 26, Liu Xijun released the new martial art song “Fog Li” from “Fantasy Westward Journey”. The single was written and composed by Yao Liuyi and released by Xunfei Music.

· On August 26, Deng Ziqi released a new single “Passion Song”. The single was written and composed by Deng Ziqi and released by G Nation Limited.

· On August 26th, SEVENTEEN released a new single “_WORLD”, which was written and composed by WOOZI, BUMZU, S.COUPS, Vernon, Melanie Joy Fontana, Michel “Lindgren” Schulz, and released by PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT.

· On August 27th, Bridge Bridge, GAI Zhou Yan, Wang Hedi and Zhang Yanqi jointly released a new single "Chongqing Desire". The single was composed and composed by Bridge Bridge, GAI Zhou Yan, Wang Hedi and Zhang Yanqi, and released by Zhongmeng Music.