Five years after the first part, the Zimbabwean KOD offers an intense sequel to his album Emotion. PAM invites you to listen to the amapiano hybrid “Taste of Victory” before anyone else.

Born in 1990 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Simbarashe Kodzei has established himself as an essential icon of Seres Produções, a label he joined almost 15 years ago. Whether he works under his nickname KOD or that of Afro Wav, the producer shapes an often vocal afro-house focused on melodies, giving the genre a pop dimension accessible to all ears. In 2020, the composer, entrepreneur, DJ and poet already offered us a spiritual PAM Club. Clean, fluid and very often dreamlike, the sound of KOD is based on our common need to convey our thoughts and our emotions, whether positive or negative. Convinced that music is the best vector to transmit this concept, the Zimbabwean “King of Drums” translates this natural instinct on Emotion 2exploring different personal feelings related to joy, love, the need for attention or the loss of a loved one.

On this new album with an open heart, KOD brings together its listeners around unifying lyrics, warm African percussions and ethereal synthesizers, reminding in its own way how much human beings like to be listened to. Always full of hope, Emotion 2 goes through different states and elegantly appropriates the codes of afro-house of course, but also the energy of afro-tek or the deep bass of amapiano. KOD also rightly surrounds itself with a team of talented guests made up of Michael King, Kaiya, Mandisa, Stewie Le Savage or even Prudence Mabhena, giving its work a double strength: pleasant for domestic listening and epic for the dance floor.

The album will be available on March 31. Pre-order it here.