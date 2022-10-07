Today (October 7), Twitter user Lance McDonald shared his findings from his participation in the PAX exhibition in Melbourne, Australia. Hideo Kojima had previously placed a huge poster in the studio, and the mysterious characters on the poster and the words “Who am I?” caused heated discussions among fans.

Yesterday, Hideo Kojima also tweeted a picture with the question “Where am I?”. A few days ago, this mysterious character finally revealed his true face.

At PAX in Melbourne, Kojima Studio promoted its next work. The official site provided a QR code. By scanning the code, players will be directed to the official website of a small island studio, where the identity of the mysterious character is finally revealed: she is American actress Elle Fanning.

Elle Fanning has participated in many film and television works, including Hulu’s American drama “The Girl from Prineville”, also starred in the American drama “Catherine the Great”, and also served as a child star in the American drama “House”. Appeared in one episode. Her latest film, The Nightingale, which will be released in December, is based on the novel of the same name by Kristen Hannah, and tells the story of the female soldier of the French Resistance during World War II, code-named “The Nightingale”.

It is currently confirmed that Elle Fanning will play the main role in Hideo Kojima’s new work. However, more information about the new game has not been announced yet.