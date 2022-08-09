Dmitry Kolchanov is director of Jaguar Land Rover for Europe, therefore he is responsible for coordinating the path towards the future of the two brands in very important markets, including the Italian one.





Jaguar and Land Rover have entered the age of electrification, what does this mean on the European market?

“Europe is a fantastic place to carry out our group’s ‘Reimagine’ strategic plan. Because it is based on electrification and our continent is the epicenter in the world in terms of electric transformation of the market, along with perhaps California. Of course there are differences in the speed of expansion of electric models on different markets, with countries like Norway and Holland, where the transition to electric has already practically occurred, and others like Italy, where the pace of transformation is slower. But within a few years, with the arrival of the Euro 7 standards for internal combustion engines and the adoption of further legislative decisions for the reduction of CO2 emissions, there will be the conditions for acceleration towards electricity also in areas which today have a slower rate of adoption ”.

Will your brands move further towards luxury with electric drive?

“Electrification is an important component of the ‘Reimagine’ plan, but its main element is represented by the new positioning of the two brands. From the current level, which we can define as Top Premium, we want to reach what we call Moden Luxury, with sustainability as a guiding concept in all activities involving Jaguar and Land Rover.

What are the ingredients of modern luxury according to your interpretation?

“Definitely the distinctive design, as already seen for the new Range Rover, together with the use of appropriate materials, new technological architectures and great attention to the experience of ownership by our customers”.

A word you use when talking about the new models is materiality, what does it mean?

“By materiality we mean a new interpretation, focused on sustainability, of the concept of high quality of the materials we use in our cars. The iconic design, therefore destined to last longer, is also a key element of materiality. The new Range Rover, thanks to its clean and recognizable shapes, with its aesthetic lines clearly communicates the quality and sustainability of the materials with which it is made ”.

Will the attention to sustainability be appreciated above all by younger customers?

“People, especially in the choice of luxury goods and services, are increasingly attentive to environmental aspects, production and logistics processes, materials, the renewable source of electricity with which they recharge electric cars. This does not only concern the youngest, the decision will be made in an increasingly conscious way by all customers “.

This opens up a very broad horizon: do you also want to take care of how to use your cars?

“Of course, modern luxury is in the whole eco-system that affects each person’s daily use of the car. We must accompany customers in their experience of use “.

How will you do it?

“In many ways, from smartphone apps to services made possible by vehicle connectivity. But also with the same car, which, thanks to self-diagnostic functions and analysis of the methods of use, will be able to guide its owner in daily experience ”.