Home Entertainment Konami officially announced that it will announce new information on Silent Hill on October 20 – Game – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Konami officially announced that it will announce new information on Silent Hill on October 20 – Game – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Konami officially announced that it will announce new information on Silent Hill on October 20 – Game – cnBeta.COM

KONAMI will announce an update on the series at 2pm (PDT) on October 19th: Masahiro Ito, the original artist who worked on the first three works, retweeted the announcement, implying his involvement in the project. Ito joined the “Silent Hill” development team as early as 1999, and was promoted to “Silent Hill 2” as a beauty finger and personally designed the pyramid monster in the game.

access:

Dyson 11.11 official website special season event hall

The Korean Game Classification Committee recently reviewed a new game called “Silent Hill: The Short Message”, and the submission unit was Konami’s local agency publisher UNIANA.

There are also rumors that the remake of “Silent Hill 2” is under development, and the Polish development unit Bloober Team is responsible for the OEM; another report indicates that the script of the “Silent Hill” derivative movie is circulating in the circle, and it seems that the studio intends to implement it. for specific projects.

In addition, Internet celebrity predecessor Sasha Grey will voice the character (Ash) in the new expansion of “Cyberpunk 2077”:

It is unclear whether CDPR intentionally uses its image for game characters, which involves issues of image rights and compensation. Sasha Grey entered the adult film industry at the age of 18, and won the AVN Best Tee and Best Newcomer Awards the following year. In 2011, he announced his retirement and moved to a live broadcast platform.

The reason why CDPR asked Sasha Grey to be the music DJ in the game may think she is cool and co-produced with the cyberpunk world; on the other hand, Sasha Grey is also a musician, the movie “Mission Impossible 6” used her “Consequences” of Love”.

See also  The number of Huawei HarmonyOS 2 upgrade users exceeds 100 million-Huawei Huawei

Finally, there are reports that Ubisoft is working on a remake of “Spies” that has lost game director David Grivel:

Grivel has been with Ubisoft for 11 years and has been involved in the development of many titles, and recently announced on LinkedIn that he is “starting a new journey”. It was previously reported that Ubisoft intends to use the Snowdrop engine of “Total Blockade” to remake the 2002 version of “Spy”. The remake may also involve changes to the plot and dialogue to suit modern trends and millennials.

Visit the purchase page:

Game peripheral self-operated area

You may also like

Yi Nian Gongfang UNIVERSAL Universal Pictures Ghost Horse...

Smart grandparents: “Mirror of Italy” organizes free video...

BoA shows stable hosting skills in JTBC’s music...

Campara (Golden Goose): “Sustainability is challenging, but also...

Park Ji Hoon starring in the new drama...

Meunier, CEO of Jeep in Paris: “Auto shows...

Academia and industry leaders gathered at Tsinghua University...

DIOR MAISON 2023 Early Spring Collection

Xu Anhua receives Zhang Zhengui Lunmei, chairman of...

Commemorating the upcoming release of “Thor 4” MovieNEX...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy