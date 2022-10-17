KONAMI will announce an update on the series at 2pm (PDT) on October 19th: Masahiro Ito, the original artist who worked on the first three works, retweeted the announcement, implying his involvement in the project. Ito joined the “Silent Hill” development team as early as 1999, and was promoted to “Silent Hill 2” as a beauty finger and personally designed the pyramid monster in the game.

access: Dyson 11.11 official website special season event hall

The Korean Game Classification Committee recently reviewed a new game called “Silent Hill: The Short Message”, and the submission unit was Konami’s local agency publisher UNIANA.

There are also rumors that the remake of “Silent Hill 2” is under development, and the Polish development unit Bloober Team is responsible for the OEM; another report indicates that the script of the “Silent Hill” derivative movie is circulating in the circle, and it seems that the studio intends to implement it. for specific projects.

In addition, Internet celebrity predecessor Sasha Grey will voice the character (Ash) in the new expansion of “Cyberpunk 2077”:

It is unclear whether CDPR intentionally uses its image for game characters, which involves issues of image rights and compensation. Sasha Grey entered the adult film industry at the age of 18, and won the AVN Best Tee and Best Newcomer Awards the following year. In 2011, he announced his retirement and moved to a live broadcast platform.

The reason why CDPR asked Sasha Grey to be the music DJ in the game may think she is cool and co-produced with the cyberpunk world; on the other hand, Sasha Grey is also a musician, the movie “Mission Impossible 6” used her “Consequences” of Love”.

Finally, there are reports that Ubisoft is working on a remake of “Spies” that has lost game director David Grivel:

Grivel has been with Ubisoft for 11 years and has been involved in the development of many titles, and recently announced on LinkedIn that he is “starting a new journey”. It was previously reported that Ubisoft intends to use the Snowdrop engine of “Total Blockade” to remake the 2002 version of “Spy”. The remake may also involve changes to the plot and dialogue to suit modern trends and millennials.