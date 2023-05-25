Kong Xueer’s green hollow gauze dress in Milan Fashion Week is charming and smart, and the black waistless dress is fashionable and seductive

Original Title: Kong Xueer Milan Fashion Week Modeling Green Hollow Gauze Dress Charming and Smart Black Waistless Long Dress Stylish and Sultry

Kong Xueer watches Milan Fashion Week. The green hollow gauze skirt is playful and smart.Fashionable and hot black strapless dress

Kong Xueer and “Style” appeared at the Milan Fashion Week show. First, she appeared on the streets of Milan in a green ripped dress. Green is smart, soft and cute.

This green dress is very fresh and beautiful, like a fairy falling from the sky, or a beautiful elf girl walking out of a secluded forest.

Elegant and comfortable, stylish and dynamic. Snow jade skin, the skirt is lightly held, noble and elegant. Black nails look really fun. The figure is soft and stylish. In addition, there is a black knit long skirt with a waistless waist, which eases the difficulty and defines a good figure; the spirit of ingenuity. On May 25th, "Style" joined hands with Kong Xueer to appear at the Milan Fashion Week #Bally2023Autumn Winter# show. The long skirt of knitted fabric highlights the graceful curve, and the agility of the hollow shows the ingenuity. Carrying a BALLY black leather bag, gold jewelry and high heels are juxtaposed. Noble and beautiful goddess. Kong Xueer hurt the domineering Yujie Fan. The waistless design is cool and stylish. Long straight black hair suits her very well, she looks like a goddess of literature and art. Take photos with foreign friends. The peach butt is fashionable and attractive. Bright and lovely. There was a look of purity and innocence on his face.

