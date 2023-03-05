KPOP



Original title: Bang Si-hyuk “worried about K-POP’s ‘popularity cut in half’ to buy SM”… CNN interview / comments from Korean netizens see the text for details.

HYBE Council Chairman Bang Si Hyuk said in an interview with CNN that the growth of K-POP has stagnated recently. Although it may be a short-term phenomenon caused by BTS’s enlistment in the army, he still feels worried and it may be dangerous to let it go. Therefore, he actively acquired SM Entertainment: “K-POP must be made more famous in the global market than it is now.”

1. Who does he think he is, the savior of K-POP? 2. It turns out that he is the light that saved K-POP 3. Will there be excess self-consciousness? As if if he falls, K-POP will fall… 4. Who are you? 5. Arrogance breaks through the sky 6. SM has been doing K-POP for decades, who says who will cut it in half? kkk 7. K-POP popularity cut in half? Only HYBE cut it in half. 8. Let’s just say it’s BTS’s enlistment. Lee Soo Man just came to seek a deal. Don’t put yourself in the position of K-POP savior. It needs to be bigger, but SM and fans are very resistant, and the impression is not good. 10. I agree with his view on global competitiveness. If SM, Kakao, and HYBE grow slowly while competing, the popularity of K-POP may drop faster , the best solution is to work together to grow together 11. Even BTS’s business transformation is not done well… It should be said that it is not doing it at all, but it is said to acquire SM for the growth of K-POP? Do your job well 12. There is no such thing as eternal growth, stagnation is stagnation, it really is entrepreneurial thinking 13. I thought he would be different, but now it seems that he is similar to Li Xiuman 14. Obviously I am worried about my wallet, Not packaged into a great sense of purpose…

Source: https://theqoo.net/square/2734983009

