On October 5, it was officially announced that South Korean artist and cartoonist Kim Jung-gene died of a sudden illness on October 3 at the age of 47. Mr. Jin Zhengji is an excellent artist, and his artistic attainments in sketching have had a profound influence on countless people.

Kim Jung-Gi was born on June 25, 1975 in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, and spent his childhood in the Pohang area of ​​North Gyeongsang. Now, in order to cultivate more artistic talents, he founded a special art academy-Ani.Changa Cartoon Institute in front of Seoul Hongik University.

Kim Jung-ki has made remarkable achievements in the field of artistic creation. In addition to the “Funny Funny” column in “Young Jump” magazine, he also serialized the comic “TLT” (“Tiger the Long Tail”) on Naver Webtune for three consecutive years, and published six single volumes. Two of his critically acclaimed sketch collections have been published, the 2007 SKetch Collection and the recently released 2011 Sketch Collection. At the same time, he also participated in the creation of advertisements for world-renowned companies such as “GOM TV”, “Korean Air”, “ACUTION”, and Samsung. He also received rave reviews for his accompanying drawings for the Korean edition of “Paradis Sur Mesure” by French science fiction writer Bernard Werber.