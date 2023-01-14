Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, January 13. According to statistics released by the Korean Film Council on the 13th, “Avatar: The Way of Water” (“Avatar 2”) has been at the top of the box office for 30 consecutive days since its premiere on the 14th of last month.

The real-time pre-sale rate of “Avatar 2” that morning was 35.1%, much higher than the 16.1% of “THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” (Slam Dunk Theatrical Version). “Avatar 2” has an average daily audience of less than 100,000 from Monday to Friday, and the growth in the number of viewers has slowed down. After the cumulative number of viewers exceeded 8 million on the 3rd of this month, it only broke through the 9 million mark the day before. It takes 8 days to increase one million people. After its premiere on the 4th of this month, “THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” ranked second in the single-day box office chart, and it has been ranked second for 3 consecutive days since the 9th.

In addition, the musical “Hero,” about the life of South Korean anti-Japanese activist Ahn Jung-geun, ranked third at the box office. (Finish)

File photo: An advertisement for “Avatar: The Way of Water” in a theater Yonhap News Agency

