South Korean boy group NCT declares war on illegitimate fans

Sina Entertainment News Korean men’s group NCT declared war on sasaengfan this afternoon, announcing that it will take legal measures against acts such as intruding into homes, stalking, and illegally obtaining personal information.

SM Entertainment, NCT’s agency, announced this afternoon that some illegitimate meals invaded homes for no reason, followed them by car, over-contacted and filmed them, illegally obtained personal information for harassment, and spread malicious rumors, which disturbed NCT members and seriously affected them. In November last year, an illegitimate meal broke into the home of an NCT member, seriously affecting the normal life of the member and his family.

SM Entertainment stated that no matter what the motivation is, the behavior of the sasaeng fan has seriously affected the artist, his family and even neighbors and violated the law. In the future, the company will use all legal means available to investigate the sasaeng fan.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting

