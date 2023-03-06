Home Entertainment Korean boy group NCT declares war on sasaengfan and will take legal measures to deal with it|NCT|Sasaengfan|Law_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

Korean boy group NCT declares war on sasaengfan and will take legal measures to deal with it|NCT|Sasaengfan|Law_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
Korean boy group NCT declares war on sasaengfan and will take legal measures to deal with it|NCT|Sasaengfan|Law_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
South Korean boy group NCT declares war on illegitimate fans

Sina Entertainment News Korean men’s group NCT declared war on sasaengfan this afternoon, announcing that it will take legal measures against acts such as intruding into homes, stalking, and illegally obtaining personal information.

SM Entertainment, NCT’s agency, announced this afternoon that some illegitimate meals invaded homes for no reason, followed them by car, over-contacted and filmed them, illegally obtained personal information for harassment, and spread malicious rumors, which disturbed NCT members and seriously affected them. In November last year, an illegitimate meal broke into the home of an NCT member, seriously affecting the normal life of the member and his family.

SM Entertainment stated that no matter what the motivation is, the behavior of the sasaeng fan has seriously affected the artist, his family and even neighbors and violated the law. In the future, the company will use all legal means available to investigate the sasaeng fan.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting

(Editor in charge: Meatball)

See also  Chinese designer praises Shen Yun: an audio-visual feast that everyone should watch | Shen Yun | Traditional Chinese Culture | Landscape Architect | Zhu Jingjian | Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe |

You may also like

Herrera and the “slaps” from which Talleres could...

Choi Minho starred in the new variety show...

When do I charge ANSES: complete calendar of...

places and worst times

Geox is looking for a new “home” in...

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN presents THE LOUBI SHOW III for...

Character and football, for a great comeback: the...

Real blue today: how much it trades this...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

Private Label Dubai Ltd Introduces New Custom Watches...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy