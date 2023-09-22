Korean Drama ‘Underground Elite’ Wins Golden Bird Drama Award at Seoul International Television Festival

South Korean drama “Underground Elite” Wins Golden Bird Drama Award at 18th Seoul International Television Festival

Seoul, South Korea – The 18th Seoul International Television Festival recently concluded with the announcement of its winners. Among them, Disney+’s Korean crime drama “Underground Elite” took home the prestigious Golden Bird Drama Award. The lead actor in the series, Choi Min-sik, also received recognition and won the Golden Bird Actor Award for his outstanding performance.

The Seoul International Television Festival, an annual event celebrating television dramas, has been showcasing exceptional works since 2006. Considered the ultimate platform for outstanding dramas worldwide to compete for awards, this festival attracts attention from all corners of the globe. “Underground Elite” gained international acclaim after its release on Disney+. The series has become the most-watched Korean original series in the history of Disney+ in Korea. Choi Min-sik’s well-deserved recognition at the festival has further solidified his position as one of the best actors in South Korea.

“Underground Elite” marks Choi Min-sik’s return to the small screen after more than 25 years of acting. The series tells the story of Cha Moo-sik, a poverty-stricken individual who rises to become the most renowned casino tycoon in South Korea. Choi Min-sik’s portrayal of Cha Moo-sik, a shrewd businessman who stops at nothing to pursue power, captivated audiences worldwide.

The drama explores Cha Moo-sik’s rise to success and subsequent involvement in a mysterious murder case that puts his casino empire in jeopardy. With connections in political, business, and police circles, Cha Moo-sik must now rely on all his resources to defend the empire he has built throughout his life.

“Underground Elite” boasts an impressive cast, with Choi Min-sik as the gambling king Cha Moo-sik. The series also features renowned actors such as Sun Seok-gu, Li Donghui, and Xu Chengtai. Director Kang Yoon-sung, known for his work on the crime action film “Crime City,” helms the series.

Fans can now enjoy the entire first and second seasons of “Underground Elite” exclusively on Disney+. With its gripping storyline and stellar performances, the series has become a must-watch for K-drama enthusiasts.

