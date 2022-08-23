China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, Korean media reported that the second season of the period TV series “Asda breaking latest news“, written by two screenwriters Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, has officially started filming. Previously, the first season of the show received a lot of praise, and netizens also had great expectations for the second season. However, the current starring of the show has undergone a major change. The actor has changed from Song Joong-ki to Lee Jun-ki, and the heroine is From Kim Ji-won to Shin Se-kyung, it sparked heated discussions.

The TV series “Asda breaking latest news” is an ancient fantasy romance drama premiered on June 1, 2019 on tvN TV in South Korea. The land “Asda” builds an ideal country, a story of struggle, harmony and love between people. The first season has a total of 18 episodes, which are divided into three parts for broadcast. The investment in big production also makes many people look forward to it. After the broadcast, although the audience rating was a little lower than expected, it has remained above 6%, and word of mouth Very good, so the crew also decided to launch the second season.

The second season of the show was originally planned to start filming in 2020, but due to the impact of the epidemic, it could only be postponed indefinitely. Previously, it was reported that the script of the play had been completed and the actors were coordinating, but because Song Zhongji and Jin Zhiyuan had other activities, the schedule could not be opened, so the starring in the second season was also facing a big change.

Recently, the show officially announced the starring lineup. The actor changed from Song Zhongji to Lee Junji, and the heroine was played by Shen Shijing. Whether the new partner can satisfy the audience is also very curious. Both Lee Jun-ki and Song Joong-ki are both actors with superb acting skills in the current Korean entertainment industry. Both of them also have their own masterpieces. No matter what the scene is, they can resonate with netizens, and even make people sigh about their acting skills. It is really called “God’s acting skills”, so the audience also expressed that although Song Joong-ki did not appear in the role, it was a bit regrettable, but it was also OK to replace Lee Jun-ki, and they looked forward to Lee Jun-ki’s wonderful performance.

Actor Shin Se-kyung has not appeared in a costume drama for a long time, and this time he took over for Kim Ji-won in the second season, which attracted huge attention. Shen Shijing was born as a child star, and has starred in many film and television dramas, and has cooperated with the two screenwriters Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yuan many times, including “Tree with Deep Roots”, “Six Dragons Flying in the Sky”, etc. They have a very deep friendship with each other, and before The works of the two screenwriters Shin Se-kyung starred in have also been well received, so her return to costume dramas this time is also highly anticipated.

Jang Dong-gun and Kim Yu-bin, who had starred in the first season, are determined to return and continue to play important roles. The four have formed a new cast, which is expected to bring a different “Asda Age” to the audience. remember”.