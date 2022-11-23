Original title: Korean female artist Han Suxi’s thinness caused fans to worry that the brokerage company responded that she had no health problems

Sohu Hanyu News Korean female artist Han Suxi’s sudden weight loss recently caused people to worry about her health. To this, Han Suxi’s agency responded that Han Suxi did not have any health problems.

A foreign magazine recently released an interview video of Han Suxi on its official SNS. In the video, Han Suxi is wearing a black vest and slacks, and her thin figure is particularly conspicuous. Many fans were worried about Han Suxi’s health after watching this video. Her agency said that Han Suxi was in good health and had no health problems.

Han Su Hee will soon start filming her new drama "King City Creatures", which will be launched on Netflix next year.

