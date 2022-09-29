Original title: Korean girl group Rocket Punch to release first Japanese album in October

Sohu Korean Entertainment News Korean girl group Rocket Punch will release their first official album in Japan in October.

Rocket Punch’s agency revealed that Rocket Punch’s first Japanese album, titled “DOKI DOKI LOVE”, will include the title song of the same name, as well as “Pit-A-Pat”, “Wonderland”, “Bubble Up!” and other songs.

Rocket Punch’s first Japanese album “DOKI DOKI LOVE” will be released on October 5th.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Reprinting is prohibitedReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: