Korean Idol Yuqi’s Controversial Statement Sparks Debate on Taiwan and Hong Kong’s Affiliation with China

Title: “G(I)-DLE Members Stir Controversy with Taiwan and Hong Kong Remarks”

Date: July 18, 2023

In a recent appearance on the Chinese program “Run, Brother,” G(I)-DLE members Minnie and Yuqi faced backlash for their remarks regarding Taiwan and Hong Kong. The incident quickly sparked heated discussions amongst netizens, both in Korea and China.

During the show, Minnie and Yuqi were asked about China‘s milk flavor blue (Neverver). Yuqi, in response, casually mentioned her upcoming visit to Taiwan and a show in Hong Kong, hinting at a surprise for their fans. While her words did not explicitly designate Taiwan and Hong Kong as part of China, netizens felt it implied that they were.

News of their remarks spread rapidly, triggering extensive conversations on platforms like PTT and Dcard in Korea, as well as on The qoo forum. The post accumulated over 500 comments, with Korean netizens expressing their dissatisfaction. Some felt that this incident exposed Yuqi’s previous behavior, while others questioned why Taiwan and China were being linked together. A few also mentioned an instance where Shuhua was asked about her origins.

The controversy did not stay contained within Korea. The issue quickly caught attention in China as well, with “Song Yuqi was hotly discussed on the Korean Internet because she said Taiwan, China” becoming a trending topic on Weibo. Chinese netizens largely supported Yuqi’s statement and criticized Koreans for their narrow-mindedness. Some questioned why Ye Shuhua didn’t express her stance on the matter, suggesting that attention should be directed towards the opinions of other G(I)-DLE members.

The incident has ignited a fierce debate and highlighted the complex dynamics in East Asia. Fans and netizens continue to share their contrasting views on the matter. While some argue that Yuqi’s comments were harmless, others believe it undermines the sovereignty of Taiwan and Hong Kong.

As this issue gains momentum, it remains to be seen how G(I)-DLE and their management will address the controversy and clarify their stance on geopolitical matters.

Sources:

– “Run, Brother” appearance: https://theqoo.net/square/2861323817

– G(I)-DLE’s Official Twitter: [email protected]_I_DLE

– Weibo screenshot: Screenshot of Weibo

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network. All Rights Reserved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

