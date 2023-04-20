Korean media: Wenbin, a member of the Korean boy group ASTRO, was found dead at home on the 19th. The police are investigating the cause of death-Looking at Oriental Weekly

9
- Korean media: Wen Bin, a member of the Korean boy group ASTRO, was found dead at home on the 19th, and the police are investigating the cause of death Outlook Oriental Weekly
- ASTRO’s Moon Bin dies at home RFI – Radio France Internationale
- [Fast Report]ASTRO Moon Bin was found dead at home, the cause of death is under investigation KSD Korea Star Net
- Cha Eun-woo returned to Korea from the United States in an emergency due to the death of his teammate Moon Bin | Cha Eun-woo | Moon Bin_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com ent.sina.com.cn
- ASTRO’s 25-year-old member Wen Bin was shocked to hear that his mother died on the eve of her birthday- Entertainment- Foreign Entertainment- Japan and Korea | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News