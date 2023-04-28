Korean musicals, keep “rolling” yourself_Guangming.com

Author: Shang Xiaolei

On April 13, 2023, the Korean version of the world classic musical “Phantom of the Opera”, which was performed in Busan, ushered in a milestone moment when the number of viewers exceeded 1.5 million. This figure is the total of 1,316 performances of three Korean versions and three international tour versions since “Phantom of the Opera” was first staged in South Korea in 2001. The production company prepared special gifts and commemorative ceremonies for the audience that night, and each audience got a paper phantom mask signed by all the leading actors of this round of performance. After the performance, the audience raised their masks together and took a commemorative group photo with the “Phantom” on the stage.

Compared with the 145 million viewers of “Phantom of the Opera” worldwide, 1.5 million is not a remarkable number, but the significance of this musical in the development history of Korean musicals and even the entire performance industry is extraordinary.

In December 2001, the Korean version of “The Phantom of the Opera” made its debut. It was performed at the LG Art Center in Seoul for seven months, with 240,000 viewers and 19 billion won in sales, which greatly exceeded the 10 billion to 14 billion won musical at that time. The size of the market allows practitioners to see the huge potential and possibility of the musical theater market, and it becomes the starting point for the industrialization of Korean musical theater to take off. In the following two decades, the total population of South Korea has increased by 4 million, the per capita GDP has tripled, and the musical theater market has increased by 30 to 40 times, reaching 350 billion to 400 billion won in 2022. The performance industry (excluding concerts) accounts for more than 75% (the market size of Korean stage performances is more than 500 billion). Theater has become an integral part of Korean cultural life.

In the past three years, due to the impact of the new crown epidemic, the global performance market has suffered a huge impact. Even the West End of London and Broadway in New York have been inevitably shut down for a short period of time. However, due to relatively flexible epidemic prevention policies, the resilience of the industry and the support of audiences, South Korea has almost never There is no mandatory requirement for a complete suspension of performances, and it once became a “rare” country in the world that still has theaters in operation. And “The Phantom of the Opera” was also one of the plays that was touring in Korea at that time.

In 2023, as international travel and cultural exchanges fully return to normal, it is expected that the Korean performance market will show a better growth momentum. Accompanied by the grand restart of “Phantom of the Opera” at the Busan Dream Theater during the cherry blossom season, the third Korean version of “Phantom of the Opera” will undoubtedly inject a huge impetus into the recovery of the industry.

How to manage a performance market that ranks among the best in the world in a country with a population of 50 million in just 20 years and has excellent resistance to attack is not a question that can be clearly explained in an article. However, in this spring, choose a few of the nearly 100 plays that are being performed in Korea, and walk into the theater to experience it. From the rejuvenation of the play to the detailed setting of the viewing environment, you may be able to see the leopard , I have a little understanding of the success codes of Korean commercial dramas in these years, especially in the post-epidemic era.

What else could be new in The Phantom of the Opera?

I invite Cho Seung Woo to act

Premiered in 1986, “The Phantom of the Opera” is a globally recognized classic musical, and two Korean versions were released in 2001 and 2009. The third edition was launched at the Dream Theater in Busan at the end of March this year. After more than two months of performance, it will move to the Charlotte Theater in Seoul and continue to perform until the end of the year. For this 13-year-long appearance, the producer invested as much as 40 billion won (about 210 million yuan). According to the stage design of the premiere version in 1986, it was re-produced in the UK for the two places instead of the tour. The main stage scenery, costumes and props are used in order to improve the overall production quality, and the stage effect strives to create a sense of freshness with familiar scenery. In addition, this production also revised the translation of the previous version of the Korean libretto, which is more in line with the language habits of contemporary Korean audiences and is easier to understand.

“The Phantom of the Opera” is an enlightenment repertoire for countless musical theater lovers. Due to copyright requirements, the version authorized to be staged around the world must follow the original script, stage design and scheduling, and the freedom to play is very limited. Facing the same stage, plot, and aria, it is difficult for the audience to have higher expectations. It is nothing more than looking for differences in performance details and comparing the singing skills of the cast.

The most different thing about this version of “The Phantom of the Opera” is that there is a “Phantom” whose acting skills are better than singing skills: Cao Chengyou.

Cho Seung-woo is a powerful Mesozoic actor in the Korean film and television industry. Chinese audiences may be more familiar with film and television works such as “If Love Has a Will” and “Secret Forest” that he starred in. In fact, his status in the field of Korean musicals is even more unshakable. For more than 20 years, he has almost never stopped performing on stage, and has appeared in “I, Don Quixote”, “Hedwig”, “Transformed Doctor”, ” “Sweeney Todd” and other repertoires, and has the appeal of selling out tickets after several months of continuous performances.

However, “The Phantom of the Opera” is a work that has high requirements for the singing level of the actors, especially the “Phantom” as the protagonist must “be able to sing”–this time, Kim who played “Phantom” in turn with Cho Seung-woo Joo Taek and Jeon Dong Seok are excellent vocal actors. But Cho Seung-woo does not have a professional background in bel canto, and his vocal skills are quite different from those of the previous “Phantoms”.

Cho Seung Woo had a period of vocal training for the role, but to be fair, his singing does still struggle in certain passages. But what is valuable about him is that with his rich performance experience, “taking the emotion of the lyrics as the starting point”, he can freely switch between different vocal methods between phrases, break out of the shackles of timbre, and let the sound serve the performance and convey the emotion. He even deliberately used a hoarse guttural voice on some phrases to expose the phantom’s inner voice hidden behind the sound mask.

Many audiences and industry commentators entered the stage with the apprehension of “I don’t know if they can sing up”, but at the end, they completely forgot their own evaluation criteria and were overwhelmed by the charm of the characters. Although there are still a small number of audiences who are obsessed with timbre performance, it is difficult to accept it, but most audiences and the media praised his performance for “giving human beauty to ‘Phantom'” and “beyond the realm of singing”. Cho Seung-woo has always been famous for his performances on the stage of musicals. This time, he challenged difficult classics with different interpretation methods. It also makes people feel that acting and singing skills in musicals should not be more important, but should complement each other. Everything should revolve around The characters unfold. Cao version has success in terms of the completeness, level and changes of the characters, at least it adds dimension to the interpretation of “Phantom”. If the previous “Phantom” is more from the sound to the soul, then this version of the Phantom is more like leading from the soul to the sound, revealing many subtle and precise emotions in the chant, which is different from the previous versions. unique experience.

By the end of May, the shows starring Cho Seung-woo were almost sold out, and created new highlights and topics. This may be the biggest innovation and breakthrough of this edition of “The Phantom of the Opera”. The ability to achieve such an effect comes from the audience’s curiosity and tolerance towards the innovation of classic works, as well as from the word-of-mouth accumulated by Cao Chengyou over the years, the courage to step out of the comfort zone, his excellent acting skills, and the “dissatisfaction” of practitioners. ” and the pursuit of higher standards. The ultimate goal of this pursuit is to continue the vitality of the work in the market as much as possible.

How do old works win new audiences?

Don’t hesitate to release new ones

The everlasting classics are undoubtedly more conducive to the healthy development of the market than the short-lived explosions. To continue the vitality of works is actually to use old works to win and retain new audiences. The expansion of the Korean musical theater market is largely due to the production and introduction of western copyrighted dramas. This will help the production company to establish close cooperation and even a mentoring relationship with the mature industrial systems of the United Kingdom and the United States, making South Korea the earliest market for copyright dramas to land in Asia and even the world. In this way, it has attracted a group of young audiences who are curious and accepting of Western culture, and based on this, it has cultivated a audience of young people in their 20s and 30s.

On the other hand, South Korea’s cultural creativity has never lacked the gene of “taking imported products as its own and taking root”, coupled with the national character traits of being good at singing and dancing and externalizing emotions, it is an Asian soil suitable for the growth of Western musicals. Today, licensed musicals account for one-fifth of the number of works, and still occupy half of the market share. Some works that have run out of steam in Europe and the United States can continue to be staged in South Korea until now, which makes the copyright owners happy and amazed. However, if you look carefully, what is really creating magic should be the innovative way the industry creates highlights from all angles.

In the new play “God’s Beloved” (also known as “Mozart”) at the Sejong M Theater in Seoul, well-known musical actor Cha Ji-yeon played the role of court musician Salieri. Although this classic old play by British playwright Peter Shaffer is not a musical, it tells the story between the musical genius Mozart and the court musician Salieri, and Mozart’s music runs through the whole play—in any case, by An actor who understands music and has a sense of music is a more suitable choice for the role. Cha Ji-yeon’s female version of Salieri did not deliberately disguise herself as a man, but dressed in neutral clothes, with her long hair naturally tied behind her head. Judging from the costumes of that era, this look is not inconsistent. Amazingly, Salieri’s appreciation and jealousy of Mozart, his sensitivity as an artist and cunning of a conspirator, and even his final collapse and disillusionment are more vividly expressed in this “androgynous” Salieri; The scene where Salieri seduces Mozart’s wife is even more interesting. Cha Ji-yeon played Salieri for the first time in 2020. It cannot be said that the industry’s plight under the epidemic is the main factor driving creators to come up with bold new ideas, but at least they did not stop because of this.

Also making production improvements during the pandemic is the musical Death Note. The Japanese manga musical premiered in 2015, launched a Korean version in the same year, and performed a second round in 2017. From the third round of performances in 2022, the production company has fully upgraded the stage beauty of the show: almost all the real stage scenes of the previous version have disappeared, and only some simple tables and chairs have been kept; the ceiling, back curtain and floor laying of the stage 1,340 LED screens are installed, and all the scenery is completed by the dynamic multimedia on the LED screen; three laser projectors work together to outline different perspective relationships and stage atmospheres with points, lines, and planes, and quickly switch between scenes, or divide The stage space, or matching the character movement and perspective, is like magic.

In one of the scenes where the two protagonists are playing tennis, the actors hardly move their positions, but the multimedia takes the viewer’s perspective from the sideline to the serving line, then overlooks the whole court, and finally lands in front of the net, which is dizzying. In another scene, with the cooperation of stage lighting, the audience followed the falling trajectory of a notebook, and instantly went from the heaven illuminated by the holy light in the sea of ​​clouds to the neon-lit streets of Ginza, full of immersive experience. The superb multi-media stage is quite similar to “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” by the British National Theater and “887” by the master of drama Robert LePage. Thinking that most of the domestic stage vision is still in the stage of playing multimedia as a background PPT, interfering with the lights, and flying shadows all over the stage, it is hard not to let people feel the unevenness of the world.

How did the benign ecology come about?

Satisfy every viewer who spends money

Witnessing the rejuvenated performance quality after the epidemic in South Korea, I can’t help but wonder why they are so desperate and dare not neglect to increase investment in creativity and technology when they already have such a huge market? Going around on the social platforms that Koreans love to use or Interpark, the largest ticketing website in South Korea, it is not difficult to find that Korean audiences have cultivated an extremely “correct” performance viewing standard in a normal developing market environment: cost performance.

Korean drama audiences do not shy away from saying things like “The drama is good, but the ticket price is still too high” or “It’s hard to believe that a drama of this level cost so much to produce.” In other words, the audience’s evaluation of works of art can never be separated from the concept of value. They always remember that they have spent money, so they will expect artistic enjoyment and services equivalent to the value accordingly. If any aspect does not meet expectations, they will criticize them mercilessly as consumers.

Such feedback environments seem at first glance to taint great dramatic art with copper. However, in the commercial drama market, audiences who refuse to be PUA with artistic feelings are actually pushing the producers to make progress. The international repertoire tour and art exchange activities that have been carried out frequently in the early stage of drama commercialization have broadened the horizons of Korean audiences, and also made producers who want to make money from audiences dare not neglect at all, no matter in terms of artistic quality or peripheral services. Do everything possible to satisfy every audience who is willing to spend money——

For example, tickets for performances such as musicals and dramas can be refunded without reason until the day before the performance. Various credit card discounts, portal website discounts, special crowd and event discounts will be launched. In addition, due to the prevalence of Korean check-in culture and repo culture, the performance venues of each show will carefully arrange check-in locations and sell peripheral products. In the Dream Theater where “Phantom of the Opera” was performed in Busan, the stairwell leading to the women’s bathroom on the basement floor, the corner of the theater entrance waiting area, and the dressing table in the bathroom are all decorated with phantom masks, candlesticks and rose wreaths; In the theater foyer of “Death Note”, there are backboards and sets for the audience to take pictures in many places, and the promotional photos of the cast members of the day’s performance will even be printed on the performance tickets. These details are all improving the audience’s theater experience and creating added value.

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, the population of South Korea has increased by 4 million in the past 20 years, but the musical theater market has increased by 400 billion. In fact, the population of South Korea has experienced negative growth in recent years, but the musical theater market is expected to hit a new high. With the joint efforts of the whole industry, the proportion of young audiences continues to increase, and the number of times each of them enters the theater is also increasing. This may be the formation of the benign development ecology of Korean commercial dramas. (Shang Xiaolei)

[

责编：崔益明 ]