Korean singer Cui Chengfeng was found only 34 years old when he died at home

Original title: Korean singer Cui Chengfeng was found to be only 34 years old when he died at home

Sohu Korean Entertainment News Korean singer Cui Chengfeng was found to die at home yesterday at the age of 34.

Cui Chengfeng left a message on the YouTube channel yesterday that he committed suicide. The police and the fire station rushed to the scene after receiving the report and found that Cui Chengfeng had died. Cui Chengfeng wrote in his suicide note that he has been working hard to live an ordinary life but has never been able to achieve his wish. He has no regrets about his life, because he does his best to strive for happiness every day.

Cui Chengfeng, born in 1990, lived in an orphanage since he was a child. He won the runner -up in the TV -TV TV "KOREA's Got Talent" program in 2011. In 2020, he claimed to have multiple cancers and crowdfunded fans in the name of treatment fees, but it was not long before it was revealed that he was not sick at all, which caused controversy.

