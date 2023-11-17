Home » Korean Street Brand Kasina Teams Up with Converse for New Joint Shoe Release
Korean street brand Kasina has teamed up with Converse to launch a new joint shoe, featuring the iconic Converse Weapon model. Drawing on Kasina’s “Do It Yourself” concept, the classic shoe, first released in 1986, has been reimagined with a fresh new look. Joining forces with Korean singer Holland, the collaboration aims to offer a fresh interpretation of the shoe’s image.

The Kasina x Converse Weapon shoe features hand-painted details on the exterior, capturing the essence of free thinking, creativity, and artistic expression that Kasina founder EunHyk Lee embodies. Crafted from vintage white leather, the shoe includes vivid branding throughout, with Kasina’s embossed logo printed on the heel. The shoe boasts a variety of colors, with the classic Star Chevron Logos presented in “Carbon,” “Online Lime,” “Stormy Weapon,” and more. Shoelaces are also available in “Online Lime” and “Egret” styles.

The highly anticipated Kasina x Converse Weapon will be available for purchase on the Converse and Kasina official websites starting November 16th, with a price tag of $140 USD. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike are encouraged to grab a pair while they last. For more updates, keep an eye on the official websites and social media channels of both brands.

