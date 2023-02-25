star



Yesterday, a stylist sniped an idol artist on IG, saying that the other party A took hundreds of pairs of brand-name sneakers that she bought at her own expense, and urged her to return them for several months, and publicly warned “return them to me before revealing her real name”! Some netizens speculated that the person involved is EXO SUHO, SM responded immediately!

The stylist posted multiple IG Stories one after another, including dozens of screenshots of the purchase web page of a certain brand of sneakers, indicating that the total number of shoes that the artist has seized and refused to return exceeded 100 million won according to netizen estimates! The stylist claimed that the other party had said to return it 6 months ago, but there was no movement. She also avoided the stylist herself and only contacted people around her, shouting angrily: “What’s the reason for not returning it to me? You also have a lot of money , I spent my own money to buy it and wear it! Stop pretending to be kind and nonsense over there, and learn from human nature first.”

(Source: instiz)

This incident was quickly reposted on various forums. Some people speculated that the protagonist of the incident was EXO captain SUHO, because SUHO also has a hobby of collecting sneakers. When he appeared on a radio show in 2020, he revealed that he had collected more than 500 pairs, and he always only wore the same one. brand.

(Source: @weareoneEXO)

Today, SUHO’s agency, SM Entertainment, made a solemn statement: “The current speculation about SUHO on the Internet is completely untrue and has nothing to do with SUHO. Articles with malicious intent reminiscent of SUHO will be prosecuted for reputation infringement. Tough measures will also be taken against those who spread rumors.”

(Source: @weareoneEXO)

