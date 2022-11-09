Original title: Kotaro Isaka’s novel “The Seesaw Monster” will be filmed in a movie starring Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek

Sohu Entertainment News Netflix will make the novel “The Seesaw Monster” by Kotaro Isaka, the original author of “Killer Storm”, into a movie, starring Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek, Olivia Milch : Beauty Plan”) screenwriter, director candidates have not yet been determined.

It is reported that the film type is a two-lead action comedy, and Hathaway and Hayek will play a pair of rivals. Set between Showa-era Japan and the year 2050, the novel focuses on the relationship between a wife and her mysterious mother-in-law.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: