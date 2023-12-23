Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Sharing Intimate Moments of Parenthood

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child Together

In a low-key announcement, Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shared personal moments with their newborn, accompanied by the message “ROCKY 🖤”. The couple has not publicly spoken about their new parenthood and has chosen to keep their experience away from the spotlight.

The couple is reportedly “elated” at the arrival of their “beautiful child,” according to close sources. This joy comes after Kourtney experienced complications during a high-risk pregnancy, making their new arrival even more special.

The images shared by the couple depict intimate moments, including Travis holding the baby in his arms and Kourtney breastfeeding. These personal moments showcase the family’s happiness at the arrival of their newest member.

Kourtney and Travis, who got married in May 2022 after two years of dating, are said to have been good friends long before their romantic relationship began. As the couple navigates their new journey into parenthood, their privacy and happiness take center stage.

Share this: Facebook

X

