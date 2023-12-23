Home » Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Sharing Intimate Moments of Parenthood
Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Sharing Intimate Moments of Parenthood

by admin
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Sharing Intimate Moments of Parenthood

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child Together

In a low-key announcement, Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shared personal moments with their newborn, accompanied by the message “ROCKY 🖤”. The couple has not publicly spoken about their new parenthood and has chosen to keep their experience away from the spotlight.

The couple is reportedly “elated” at the arrival of their “beautiful child,” according to close sources. This joy comes after Kourtney experienced complications during a high-risk pregnancy, making their new arrival even more special.

The images shared by the couple depict intimate moments, including Travis holding the baby in his arms and Kourtney breastfeeding. These personal moments showcase the family’s happiness at the arrival of their newest member.

Kourtney and Travis, who got married in May 2022 after two years of dating, are said to have been good friends long before their romantic relationship began. As the couple navigates their new journey into parenthood, their privacy and happiness take center stage.

See also  Investing in Miss Universe: Benefits for El Salvador

You may also like

The new star in the Sisley Paris hair...

BTS Member Jimin Releases Emotional Solo Song ‘Closer...

Rizz & Beige Flag | The words of...

RBD Says Farewell at Azteca Stadium: Alfonso Herrera’s...

Baricco after his illness: “I live the life...

Photographer Captures Heartwarming Salute to American Flag at...

You shouldn’t have December

Daniel Arenas Proudly Supports his Partner Daniela Álvarez

Sweden shows first images of the Eurovision Song...

10 skincare boxes for radiant skin during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy