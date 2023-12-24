Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show son Rocky to the world for the first time

© Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian (44) and Travis Barker (48) share photos of their son Rocky Thirteen for the first time. Their first child together would have been born in November, but it was only on Friday that they officially shared the happy news with the world for the first time.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer posted five photos of their new addition to Instagram on Friday. The couple seems to be choosing not to show the baby’s face – for now anyway, as we all know what family he was born into.

Kardashian first publicly announced that she was expecting a child during her husband’s concert in June. She did this with a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant”. And so the whole world was immediately informed.

(Text continues below Instagram post)

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Having a child did not go smoothly for the couple. This was preceded by many failed IVF attempts. In the reality program The Kardashians, the couple indicated that they had stopped IVF treatments and that they eventually became pregnant naturally.

But the pregnancy was not without problems either. In September, the reality star had to undergo emergency fetal surgery. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t experienced something like that can understand that feeling of fear,” Kardashian shared on Instagram at the time. “I will forever be grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life.”

Kardashian and Barker both have children from previous relationships. Rocky is their first child together. Kardashian has three children with her former partner Scott Disick. Barker shares three more children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Share this: Facebook

X

