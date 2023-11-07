Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome New Addition to Their Family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Baby!

According to a source, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed a new addition to their family. The couple, who have been dating for several months, have kept the details under wraps, with the baby’s name and exact birth date yet to be revealed. However, Barker had previously hinted that they planned to name their son “Rocky Thirteen Barker” during a podcast appearance.

Kardashian first announced her pregnancy during a Blink 182 concert in June, and later confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy. In a surprising turn of events, she revealed on Instagram in September that she had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” to ensure the baby’s health.

This is the first child for Kardashian and Barker as a couple, but they both have children from previous relationships. Kardashian has three children with her former long-term partner, Scott Disick, while Barker is already a father to son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana.

Neither Kardashian nor Barker have made any public announcements about the birth on their social media accounts, suggesting that they are currently savoring the joyous moment privately. This is surely an exciting time for the couple, and fans eagerly await more details about the new addition to their blended family.

